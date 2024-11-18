Criticism of me is 'typically Belgian,' says defiant Tedesco after defeat to Israel

Belgium's 1-0 defeat by Israel in the Nations League on Sunday has ramped up the pressure on Domenico Tedesco (39) but the coach still believes he is the right man for the job.

Belgium have won just two of their last 10 internationals and only avoided bottom place in their group, and relegation from the top tier, because of better head-to-head results against the Israelis.

The 39-year-old has come under scrutiny since Belgium's disappointing exit at the European Championship and while the defeat in Budapest on Sunday did little to ease the pressure Tedesco remained positive about his role.

"I trust my qualities. I trust my staff, I trust my players. I trust the people around me. I know how hard I work,” he said.

Belgium’s timid tactics have been criticised throughout the six-game campaign despite Tedesco promising a more adventurous approach after they limped out to France in the last 16 at Euro 2024 in July.

“After the Euros I told you that we have to change something in some games, we missed intensity, and that we have to try new players because if we don't do it now we will never do it,” Tedesco told reporters.

“This campaign was different because of many, many injuries.”

Belgium have had a poor Nations League campaign Flashscore

Belgium were without a host of key players for their last group game on Sunday and lost the match late on after a horror defensive error from new cap Matte Smets.

“It was a difficult game, difficult circumstances, and it's difficult to say something harsh to this young team,” said Tedesco.

“We are better equipped now to go into the next year’s World Cup qualifiers.”

While his future was the subject of much debate in Belgium after the loss to Israel, Tedesco was not letting it get to him.

“The negative sentiment is nothing new. I was told this is typically Belgian," he added.

"Naturally the results in the Nations League did not help but in March we have a sort of final in the playoffs to keep our place in the A League. It will be good to start the New Year with a strong focus.”