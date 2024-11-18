Advertisement
  De Jong & Van Dijk left out of squad for the Netherlands' Nations League clash with Bosnia

Reuters
Van Dijk is being allowed to return to his club early
Van Dijk is being allowed to return to his club early
Captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Frenkie de Jong have both been released from international duty this week and will not travel for the Netherlands’ last Nations League group game against Bosnia & Herzegovina, coach Ronald Koeman said.

"For both Frenkie and Virgil, it is better for them to leave the training camp at this time," Koeman said in a statement on Monday.

"That decision was made on medical grounds, with the interests of the players paramount, of course."

The Dutch will not call up any replacements with Koeman still able to pick from 23 players for Tuesday’s Group A3 clash in Zenica.

Both De Jong and Van Dijk played in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Hungary in Amsterdam which secured second place in the group for the Dutch and progress to the Nations League quarter-finals in March.

Van Dijk played the full 90 minutes while De Jong was substituted after 68 minutes.

It was the first game back in the Netherlands national team in 13 months for De Jong, who last season battled with an ankle injury and missed out on the European Championship in Germany this year.

On Saturday, the Barcelona midfielder said he "still needs some time" before finding his form although his return to the Dutch side drew positive reviews.

Frenkie de Jong Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Bosnia & Herzegovina
