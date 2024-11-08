Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong (27) is back in the Netherlands squad and in line to play his first international in 14 months after being selected on Friday for this month’s Nations League matches against Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

De Jong, who has struggled with an ankle injury, last competed for the Dutch in a European Championship qualifier against Ireland in Dublin in September last year.

The Barcelona midfielder was included in the Netherlands squad for the Euros in Germany, but had to pull out due to a persistent injury which was a big loss for the side.

There is no return for striker Memphis Depay, who has scored twice in the last two months for his new Brazilian team Corinthians. He last played at EURO 2024.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has also not been included despite his return to fitness last month.

Ajax right back Devyne Rensch and PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang return to the squad for the matches against Hungary in Amsterdam on November 16th and then away in Bosnia-Herzegovina three days later.

Rensch won his only cap in 2021 and this is the first time he has been selected by coach Ronald Koeman. Lang is rewarded for some good form with PSV and is back after more than a year without being picked.

Netherlands are second in Group A3, five points behind leaders Germany and ahead of Hungary in third on goal difference.

They need to at least remain in second spot to earn a place in the quarter-finals next March.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato, Devyne Rensch (both Ajax Amsterdam), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).

Follow the Netherlands' first game of the round with Flashscore.