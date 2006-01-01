Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. England's Grealish will get some abuse from Irish fans, Robinson says

England's Grealish will get some abuse from Irish fans, Robinson says

Grealish originally played for Ireland
Grealish originally played for IrelandLee Smith / Reuters
Jack Grealish (28), who represented Ireland at youth level before switching allegiance to England, will come in for some abuse from home fans in Saturday's Nations League match between the sides in Dublin, Ireland striker Callum Robinson (29) said.

Manchester City attacker Grealish, who was dropped from England's Euro 2024 squad by former head coach Gareth Southgate, was recalled by interim manager Lee Carsley last week for matches against Ireland and Finland.

Robinson, who went in the opposite direction as Grealish in playing for England's youth teams before switching to Ireland, expected the 28-year-old to handle the hot reception.

"I think he'll be getting ready for a bit of abuse but that's part of it, it's part of the game," Robinson, Grealish's former teammate at Aston Villa, said on Tuesday.

"He's old enough and with being a senior player now, that stuff's going to come.

"I'd be surprised if he doesn't because I think he gets booed anywhere he goes anyway, even in England."

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueJack GrealishCallum RobinsonEnglandIreland
Related Articles
What to look out for at the start of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
De Ketelaere insists Belgium only looking forward after poor EURO 2024 showing
Show more
Football
Wataru Endo says Japan must focus on positives ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Bayern's Irankunda can survive the hype machine, says Australia manager
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it
EXCLUSIVE: Awoniyi asserts Nigeria's ‘advantage’ over Benin Republic amid coaching drama
Flashback: The impressive but injury-plagued career of Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen
Leicester City win appeal over Premier League's jurisdiction in PSR breaches
Updated
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings