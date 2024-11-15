Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  English FA investigating Greece match after reports of tear gas on fans

English FA investigating Greece match after reports of tear gas on fans

Reuters
England fans in the stands during the match
England fans in the stands during the matchAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
The English Football Association (FA) said it is looking into the treatment of England supporters at their 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Greece on Thursday.

According to British media reports, Greek police allegedly used tear gas and riot shields to control supporters attempting to get into the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

"We are aware that some of our fans had a difficult experience outside the ground and are obtaining more information on exactly what happened," a spokesperson for the FA said.

Greece fans with flares in the stands
Greece fans with flares in the standsAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

In a statement, the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) said: "On a night where we had a great result on the pitch, there is still clearly so much needed to do off it to ensure our supporters aren't put in unjustifiably dangerous situations."

Greek police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations League
