Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Germany's Pavlovic back for Nations League game against Netherlands

Germany's Pavlovic back for Nations League game against Netherlands

Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic (right) during training
Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic (right) during trainingReuters / Heiko Becker
Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic (20) will be back from injury for their Nations League match at home to Netherlands on Monday and will form a midfield partnership with Angelo Stiller (23), coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Sunday.

The Bayern Munich defensive midfielder missed Friday's 2-1 victory over Bosnia with a knee injury.

"Tomorrow Angelo and Pavlovic will play in midfield," Nagelsmann told a press conference, praising the pair as prospects for the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pavlovic is already a starting player for his club and only missed the Euros earlier this year due to illness.

For Stiller it would be his third cap, having made his international debut only last month.

"He trains well and he played a good last season (with VfB Stuttgart)," said Nagelsmann of Stiller.

"He has also started this season well. He still has a few things he can do better. But I want to see him do that. Given his age, he is a prospect for us. We have two years until the World Cup... so we need some younger players."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during the press conference
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during the press conferenceReuters / Angelika Warmuth

Germany, who drew 2-2 with the Dutch in Amsterdam in September, are top of Nations League Group A3 on seven points from three matches, with Netherlands second on five.

Hungary have two points and Bosnia are in last place with one.

"It will be an interesting game against a good opponent," Nagelsmann added.

"We could have won in Amsterdam so we'll try to do it tomorrow. We'll be more pushed than we were against Bosnia."

Follow the match with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueAleksandar PavlovicAngelo StillerNetherlandsGermany
Related Articles
Dutch strikers expecting more space in blockbuster Germany clash
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Show more
Football
Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Burundi win
Alexander-Arnold nets free-kick as improved England cruise past Finland
Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Serbia game due to muscle strain
Slovenia complete double over Kazakhstan as they edge to Nations League victory
Uninspired Poland still struggle to close gap to elite in Portugal loss
Motivated Belgium hope to end long wait for competitive France win
Popovic faces familiar foe as Australia aim to continue renaissance in Japan
Americans get their belief back as Pochettino makes his mark against Panama
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings