Injury-hit Netherlands turn to Premier League clubs for reinforcements

English-based Ian Maatsen and Mats Wieffer were on Friday included in a 23-man Dutch squad for their Nations League clashes against Hungary and Germany this month, the Dutch football association announced.

Neither Aston Villa’s Maatsen nor Brighton’s Wieffer had been named in a preliminary squad that coach Ronald Koeman issued a fortnight ago for the match against Hungary in Budapest next Friday and the clash with Germany in Munich on Oct. 14.

Their call-ups come after Jerdy Schouten was injured playing for PSV and Jan Paul van Hecke aggravated a groin injury in action for Brighton on September 22.

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber and Ajax striker Wout Weghorst also dropped out because of injury, adding to a list of unavailable players headlined by Nathan Ake.

The Manchester City defender was injured in the Netherlands’ last outing against Germany, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam on September 10 and has since missed five matches for his club. He is not expected to return to action until the end of this month.

But the Dutch are boosted by a return for Stefan de Vrij for the first time since the European Championship in mid-year while new Juventus signing Teun Koopmeiners is also back. He was unlucky to sit out the tournament in Germany after he injured his groin while warming up before a pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on June 10.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).