Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Joey Veerman drops out of national squad through injury to add to Dutch woes

Joey Veerman drops out of national squad through injury to add to Dutch woes

Joey Veerman was dejected after the Netherlands dumped out of Euro 2024
Joey Veerman was dejected after the Netherlands dumped out of Euro 2024REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/ File Photo
Netherlands midfielder Joey Veerman (25) is the second player to pull out of the squad through injury for their Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Germany.

The 25-year-old, who featured in all six matches for the Dutch at the Euros in Germany as they reached the semi-finals, scored in PSV's Eindhoven's 3-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday but came off after 65 minutes with a foot injury.

The Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Monday that Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert, 25, had been called up as his replacement.

Kluivert’s return to the squad puts him in line to add to the two caps he won six years ago.

Earlier on Monday, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke received a first call up to the squad after Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven was left out.

Van de Ven, 23, trained with Tottenham Hotspur last week but was not included in their matchday squad for Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United.

In Spurs’ previous match, a 4-0 home win over Everton on Aug. 24, he appeared to hurt his knee after a tackle and was in some discomfort but able to continue.

The KNVB said Van de Ven was not match fit and therefore was being replaced by the 24-year-old Van Hecke.

The Netherlands host Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on Saturday and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam three days later at the start of their Nations League campaign.

Netherland's Nations League group
Netherland's Nations League groupFlashscore
Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueJoey VeermanMicky van de VenJan Paul van HeckeNetherlands
Related Articles
Retirement 'won't be tough decision' for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Joshua Kimmich named new Germany captain after Ilkay Gundogan's retirement
Luciano Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after EURO 2024 disappointment
Show more
Football
Al Nassr sign defender Mohamed Simakan from Leipzig ahead of Saudi's transfer deadline
EXCLUSIVE: Forson Amankwah receives late Black Stars call-up to 2025 AFCON qualifiers
Carragher wants Liverpool's Salah to keep playing at highest level and target records
UEFA sets cap on away fan ticket prices in Europe
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Ten Hag back under pressure at Man Utd after brutal reality check
Most Read
Champion Gauff knocked out of US Open by Navarro after serving horror show
Mbappe's first LaLiga goals fire Real Madrid past Betis and back to winning ways
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings