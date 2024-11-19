Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Late drama sees unbeaten Germany wrap up group phase with draw in Hungary

Late drama sees unbeaten Germany wrap up group phase with draw in Hungary

Danny Lewis
Germany's Leroy Sane on the ball against Hungary in the Nations League
Germany's Leroy Sane on the ball against Hungary in the Nations LeagueČTK / DPA / Marton Monus
Hungary and Germany ended the UEFA Nations League group stage with a 1-1 draw following Dominik Szoboszlai’s 99th-minute equaliser at the Puskas Arena, a stark contrast to the visitors' 5-0 win in the reverse.

Julian Nagelsmann made nine changes to the Germany side that beat Bosnia & Herzegovina with top spot already secured, and his team quickly settled into proceedings despite Szoboszlai causing an early scare by cutting out Felix Nmecha’s pass.

They were still confronted by a strong Hungary defence that limited their clear-cut opportunities, with Serge Gnabry firing wide when the visitors found a rare opening.

The Magyars also applied pressure further up the pitch and won possession in the corner, although Barnabas Varga couldn’t turn his improvised effort on target from Szoboszlai’s cross.

The hosts continued to show intent and Andras Schafer forced Alexander Nubel into the game’s first save after Roland Sallai’s attempt was deflected towards him.

Benjamin Henrichs’ free-kick fizzed agonisingly over the crossbar and two timely interventions from Marton Dardai were required to deny Gnabry. Even so, Nubel was once again the goalkeeper being tested after Zsolt Nagy was released behind the German backline in the 39th minute.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Robin Gosens was introduced at half-time and was teed up by Gnabry for Germany’s first shot on target five minutes later, although his effort was routinely dealt with by Denes Dibusz.

At the other end, Szoboszlai floated a corner towards Loic Nego, whose ambitious volley was blocked by Robin Koch.

Julian Brandt then had the ball in Hungary’s net before seeing his goal ruled out having been offside. That was followed by Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz being introduced in search of a German winner, and the latter soon struck the post before Dardai blocked Leroy Sane’s follow-up.

Nubel was then forced into a superb save just to keep them level after Varga linked up with Sallai and got his shot off.

The opener eventually arrived in the 76th minute, when Nmecha marked his first international start by poking the ball home after Nico Schlotterbeck’s initial header had been saved.

There was late drama as Koch was deemed to have handled Mihaly Kata’s attempt to concede a penalty that Szoboszlai cheekily dispatched with a Panenka from the last kick, as Hungary went a 13th consecutive home match unbeaten in a run stretching back to September 2022 ahead of the relegation play-off.

Despite surrendering their victory, enter the knockout stage having not lost inside 90 minutes during any of their 15 matches in 2024.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marton Dardai (Hungary)

See all the match stats here.

See all the Nations League results here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueGermanyHungary
Related Articles
Nagelsmann eyeing World Cup with Germany breezing through Nations League
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Netherlands' Nations League hopes given boost by returning De Jong
Show more
Football
Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania claim last available spots for AFCON finals
Updated
Last-gasp Enciso stunner earns Paraguay a point against Bolivia in feisty contest
Czech Republic stun Georgia to seal top spot and promotion to League A
Wales come from behind to beat Iceland and gain promotion after Turkey's loss
Winless Bosnia end stint in League A with home draw against the Netherlands
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Updated
Manchester City boss Guardiola reportedly agrees to one-year contract extension
Updated
Ghanaians should give Otto Addo another opportunity, says Laryea Kingston
Vieira reportedly set to replace sacked Gilardino as Genoa manager
Updated
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings