Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  Rising star Onana happy to take on leadership role as Belgium rebuild

Rising star Onana happy to take on leadership role as Belgium rebuild

Reuters
Belgium's Amadou Onana during the press conference
Belgium's Amadou Onana during the press conferenceVirginie Lefour / Belga / AFP
Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana (23) said he was happy to accept a role as leader in the national team as they rebuild after the dissolution of their golden generation but said a young side needed time to develop.

Onana has emerged as one of the key players for Belgium and will have a major role to play in their vital Nations League clash with Italy in Brussels on Thursday, which they must win to stand any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals in March.

"Many players see me as a leader and I have to show that on the pitch. That won't change.

"The coach expects the same from me. I have a good understanding with him," he said of his relationship with Domenico Tedesco.

Belgium’s squad have evolved rapidly over the last two years with many players coming to the end of their international careers, notably Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen, who is the country's most capped player with 157 appearances.

Kevin De Bruyne has taken over as captain but asked for time off from the national team over the last two months while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains in self-imposed exile after a fallout with the coach.

"We cannot be compared, it is a different era. We have to be given time to make our mark," said Onana about being held up to the standards set by the team that reached the World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018.

"Personally, I think there should be a bit more patience. Everyone is talking about that golden generation, but success in 2018 was not created in 2018, but rather long before that in 2010. Do you understand? We also need time to make our mark.

"I think you cannot compare these youngsters with the stars of that time. There are a lot of young boys coming in. That's good for Belgian football. We can be quite satisfied," Onana, who plays for Aston Villa, told a press conference.

As it stands in Group A2
As it stands in Group A2Flashscore

Belgium sit in third place in Group A2, needing to beat Italy and then Israel in Budapest on Sunday in their last two matches to stand any chance of a top-two finish.

Even then, they will also need other results to go their way.

Follow the Nations League here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueAmadou OnanaBelgiumItalyIsrael
