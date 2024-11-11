Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's game with Scotland due to injury

Robert Lewandowski will not play for the Polish national team again this year

Robert Lewandowski (36) will not take part in the November Nations League fixtures with the Polish national team, meaning he will miss the fixtures away to Portugal and at home to Scotland.

The Polish Football Association has revealed that Lewandowski will not travel to the November national team training camp due to a back injury he suffered during Sunday's Spanish league match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Barcelona lost 1-0 away and Lewandowski's second league game in a row without a goal. Despite this, he is still the clear leader of the goalscoring charts in LaLiga: Lewandowski has 14 goals to his credit, with Vinicius second with eight.

Robert Lewandowski's league statistics Flashscore

In 2024, Robert Lewandowski has played 10 matches in the red and white colours and scored two goals - both from penalty kicks.

He scored during Euro 2024 against France and in the Nations League clash against Scotland. He also registered four assists.

A statement from the Polish Football Association reads:

"The Polish Football Association informs that Robert Lewandowski will not take part in the November training camp of the Polish national team preparing for the UEFA League of Nations matches against Portugal and Scotland.

The reason for the national team captain's absence is the back injury he suffered in a league match against Real Sociedad, ruling him out of the game for around 10 days."