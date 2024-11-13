UEFA Nations League: Six matches you don't want to miss this international break

Another international break has arrived which means the UEFA Nations League is back for its latest fixtures - in this case, the final two rounds of the group phase. But which matches should you watch? Well, we've picked out the best of the bunch on each day of the action!

Thursday, November 14th

Group B2: Greece vs England - 20:45 CET

When England hosted Greece at Wembley in the last international break a month ago, Lee Carsley's men were humbled, suffering a 2-1 loss. The match was marked by several things: Tributes pouring out to the tragically deceased English-born former Greece international George Baldock, who had died the day before, Carsley's kamikaze attacking tactics and it being Greece's first-ever win over England.

In the time since that game, England have announced that Thomas Tuchel will be taking over the reins next year, with Carsley stepping aside. What's more, both Greece and England have won a match. That left the two sides atop Group 2 in League B. Greece have won four from four, while England have won three.

The Three Lions will want revenge and a win to move back on level terms with the Greeks. However, Ivan Jovanovic's side have shown already in the Nations League they not only have heart but are one of the best sides outside of the top tier. England have already been stung once and will have to muster their A-game to prove they belong back in League A.

Friday, November 15th

Group A4: Denmark vs Spain - 20:45 CET

Moving up to League A where European champions Spain are sitting pretty on top of Group 4 ahead of Denmark, Serbia and Switzerland. During this international break, the Spaniards first travel to face Denmark in Copenhagen under Friday night lights.

Undefeated so far in the group, Luis de la Fuente's side have impressed and only conceded one goal in the phase. Their stiffest test came against the Danes in the last international break, who they edged 1-0 in Murcia. Going to Denmark is a different proposition to hosting them, however, and levels the playing field a bit.

Recent meetings Flashscore

The loss to Spain was Kasper Hjulmand's side's only so far in the group while at home, they have beaten both the Swiss and Serbs. Of course, the European champions will be favourites but the Danes can practically smell the quarter-finals and will fancy their chances. They will need to overturn history, however, having not beaten Spain since 1993.

Saturday, November 16th

Group B4: Turkey vs Wales - 18:00 CET

Popping back down to League B, the top of Group 4 is interestingly poised ahead of the final two rounds of fixtures. Turkey lead the group on 10 points but Wales are just two points behind them in second and the sides face off this Saturday in what could end up being a direct promotion playoff in Kayseri.

Both sides are undefeated in the group, which also contains Iceland and Montenegro, and they drew (0-0) in Cardiff in the first round of matches. Vincenzo Montella's Turkey are in slightly better form and will be coming off three straight wins. What's more, they boast some scintillating emerging talent in Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler.

As it stands in Group B4 Flashscore

Wales have been having their own little revival, however, under the watchful eye of former star player Craig Bellamy. After their victory over Montenegro last time out, Bellamy became the first Welsh manager in history to remain unbeaten in his opening four matches. Can he continue the run with an upset win away?

Sunday, November 17th

Group A2: Italy vs France - 20:45 CET

Italy vs France - not many matches come with as much heritage as this one. Immediately, the two sides conjure up visions of World Cup and European championship triumphs. Fittingly, both these sides are battling it out to win their group in the Nations League and should make the quarter-finals ahead of Belgium, with Israel already out of the running in Group A2.

Both these sides will have played a match before they meet on Sunday with Italy facing Belgium away and France hosting Israel, both on Thursday. As a result, it remains to be seen exactly how the group will look going into this match in Milan. Regardless, this will be a clash between two of the continent's best.

Didier Deschamps will be without Kylain Mbappe, who is not taking part in this international break, and Antoine Griezmann, who retired from duty since the sides last met in Paris - Luciano Spalletti's side ran out 3-1 winners. Both of these nations are discovering new heroes and as ever, this one promises quality.

Monday, November 18th

Group A1: Croatia vs Portugal - 20:45 CET

Speaking of quality, both Croatia and Portugal can proudly boast that they have produced some of the best footballers of the current generation and historically. Furthermore, the sides are duelling it out for top spot in League A's Group 1.

Before this clash on Monday, however, both sides will have played already with Croatia away to Scotland and Portugal hosting Poland, both on Friday. Even if they both lose, their match on Monday could still be a winning-takes-the-group occasion.

Both sides are a mix of old and new with Cristiano Ronaldo incredibly still involved in the Portugal set-up while Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic are still doing their thing, too. There's a chance that both sides will have wrapped up progression to the next round by the time they meet in Split but regardless, it's going to be an interesting encounter.

Tuesday, November 19th

Group B1: Czech Republic vs Georgia - 20:45 CET

Going back down to League B, there could be a winner-takes-all clash in Group 1 when the Czech Republic host EURO 2024 darlings Georgia in Olomouc on Tuesday. It's very tight in Group B1 with the Czechs, Georgians, Albania and Ukraine all capable of progressing as it stands.

On Saturday, Albania host the Czech Republic with Georgia facing Ukraine. Even losses over the weekend would keep both the Czechs and Georgians in the hunt for promotion to League A. It really couldn't be much closer in this group, making all four fixtures interesting over the break.

As it stands in Group B1 Flashscore

The Georgian side won many admirers over the summer at the Euros with their front-foot all-action style and while the Czech Republic certainly aren't as entertaining, the context of this match marks it out as a real must-watch. The same could be said of Albania vs Ukraine depending on how the results fall.