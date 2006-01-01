Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Super Cup
  4. Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's role in Super Cup against Atalanta

Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's role in Super Cup against Atalanta

Ancelotti and Mbappe in training ahead of the Super Cup
Ancelotti and Mbappe in training ahead of the Super CupReuters
Kylian Mbappe (25) could make his debut for Real Madrid when they face Atalanta in the Super Cup on Wednesday but coach Carlo Ancelotti would not be drawn on whether the French forward would start the game.

Mbappe landed in the Spanish capital last week to start training with the team after he had joined Real as a free agent on a five-year deal in June, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years.

"Mbappe has arrived well, just like the other players who joined last week," Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We haven't had much time to train but we are doing very well, and Kylian has also arrived in good shape. He is adapting very well. Obviously, everyone who is here can play tomorrow."

The Italian coach had previously said following one of the recent US friendlies that it is the players who won the Champions League who should play the Super Cup.

Ancelotti, however, did not rule out the Frenchman making an appearance at some stage.

Asked whether Mbappe could be assigned penalty-taking duties, the manager said that the job would only be given to a player who started the game.

"Mbappe is a penalty taker, he does it very well," Ancelotti said. "(But) (Jude) Bellingham has done well in the European Championship, and (Federico) Valverde was spectacular in Copa America.

"So we have a lot of penalty takers. I have to pick one of them for tomorrow's game. Obviously, I have to pick one that will start the game."

Real, who have clinched five Super Cups so far, have a chance to become the standalone leaders of the competition ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan, who have also won five times.

They could also make history this season if they kick-start their campaign with a win, as there will be seven titles up for grabs for the very first time thanks to FIFA's new Intercontinental Cup.

"As always, we're starting the season with all the excitement and desire," Ancelotti added.

"It's the first title of a season that is going to be very demanding but can also be very successful. We want to start it well. We are aware of the difficulties but I see the team in good shape, motivated to play a great game."

Follow the Super Cup with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballMbappe KylianReal MadridValverde FedericoBellingham JudeAtalantaUEFA Super Cup
Related Articles
Underdogs Atalanta hope to overturn the odds against Real Madrid in Super Cup
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe now majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club Caen
EURO 2024 Flashscore Awards: Spain and Turkey headline accolades
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher's Atleti move stalls, Manchester United sign Bayern duo
Updated
What is Fantasy Premier League and what has changed in the game ahead of the new season?
Lille knock Mourinho's Fenerbahce out of Champions League as Qarabag score seven
Manchester United confirm signings of Bayern duo De Ligt and Mazraoui
Updated
Manchester United suffer blow as Shaw to miss opening games of Premier League season
Palmer wants to 'bring trophies' to Chelsea after signing massive contract
Updated
Time for Manchester City's case to resolve itself, says Premier League chief Masters
Bournemouth sign Mexico defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher's Atleti move stalls, Manchester United sign Bayern duo
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings