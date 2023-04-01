Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
Jessica Pegula in action during Roland Garros
Jessica Pegula in action during Roland Garros
Reuters
American world number four Jessica Pegula (29) said doing business with Saudi Arabia can help the WTA in its quest to ensure equal prize money but it will carefully evaluate following other sports to the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into soccer, Formula One and boxing in recent years while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit recently ended its two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour by announcing a merger.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said on Friday there were still "big issues" with Saudi Arabia as potential hosts for WTA events and the governing body of women's tennis had not yet made any decisions or entered into negotiations with the country.

"I'm sure we'll talk and go about it," WTA player council member Pegula told reporters ahead of Wimbledon.

Men and women get equal prize money at the four Grand Slams. WTA Tour events, however, have often offered less prize money than those on the separate men's ATP circuit, but the WTA last week announced plans to address the issue with a new strategy.

"If they (Saudi Arabia) could help getting us to equal prize money, though there are negatives, there's a lot of positives that can come out of it," Pegula added.

"Hopefully we don't just look at the negatives and we can see the positives. Hopefully something good comes out of it the right way."

Men's ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said last month he held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using the PIF to engage in "sportwashing" amid criticism of its human rights record. The country denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz said he would have no doubts about competing there, while former Grand Slam champion John McEnroe said tennis should not seek Saudi investment.

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said he would have to think twice about playing in Saudi Arabia after refusing in the past to participate in exhibition events there.

"It's tough because... there's obviously issues there. I also think there's issues in a lot of countries. Sometimes things don't get talked about as well," Pegula said.

"I trust Steve to make the right decision on what he feels is best for the WTA."

Mentions
Pegula JessicaFootballWimbledon WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley announces retirement
Andres Iniesta coy on future plans following Japanese side Vissel Kobe departure
Show more
Football
Norway ready to make an impact at World Cup, winger Guro Reiten says
Al-Hilal announce the return of Jorge Jesus after five years
Gomez and Miranda lead Spain into last four after beating Switzerland in extra time
Israel see off co-hosts Georgia on penalties to make U21 Euros semis
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas retires to take up coaching
England held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Portugal in World Cup tune-up
Relegated Leicester sign Conor Coady and Harry Winks on three-year deals
Transfer News LIVE: Timothy Weah joins up with Juve as Thuram heads to Inter
Updated
Juventus sign American winger Timothy Weah from Lille
Andres Iniesta plays last game for Japanese club Vissel Kobe
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timothy Weah joins up with Juve as Thuram heads to Inter
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Israel see off co-hosts Georgia on penalties to make U21 Euros semis
Tennis Tracker: Ruud wins first grass match of year, Keys takes Eastbourne title