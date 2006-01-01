Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. All smiles for Hong as South Korea silence the boos with win over Iraq

All smiles for Hong as South Korea silence the boos with win over Iraq

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo before the match
South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo before the matchKim Soo-Hyeon / Reuters
There were no boos for Hong Myung-bo (55) as South Korea won a thriller of a World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Yongin on Tuesday and it looks like the coach has ridden out the storm of his controversial appointment.

A month ago, Hong was jeered before, during and after the 0-0 draw with Palestine in the opening match of the third phase of Asian qualifying, his first game in charge since he replaced Juergen Klinsmann as coach in July.

Hong testified in front of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee of South Korea's parliament later that month, where he denied his appointment was the result of preferential treatment from the Korea Football Association (KFA).

Away wins in Oman and Jordan followed by Tuesday's 3-2 victory in a clash of the top two in Group B, however, have set the Teaguk Warriors firmly on course for an 11th straight appearance at the finals.

"In terms of organisation and chemistry, players in the starting lineup did a great job," Hong told the post-match press conference, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"And it was also great to see substitutes make sacrifices themselves. I think that kind of culture is taking root in this team and we're learning as we go forward."

With skipper Son Hyueng-min and his fellow forward Hwang Hee-chan absent injured, Hong was relying on some of his younger players to step into the breach in the goalscoring department.

Oh Se-hun, 25, did his part by opening the scoring just before the break and 23-year-old Oh Hyeon-gyu came off the bench to add South Korea's second before veteran Lee Jae-sung headed home the third.

"No matter what head coach Hong Myung-bo asks me to do, I will be ready to do my best," said Oh Hyeon-gyu, who also scored against Jordan last week.

"He always makes me feel confident, and he is very clear about how he wants to use me. I think it helped me score the goal tonight."

South Korea will take a three-point cushion over Jordan and Iraq into their next fixture against winless Kuwait in mid-November. The top two from the group progress straight to the finals.

A relaxed Hong even had time for a joke after Tuesday's match when asked about the support of the crowd.

"I don't know why people didn't boo," he quipped with a smile.

Mentions
FootballMyung-Bo HongSouth KoreaIraqWorld Championship
Related Articles
Brazil not the finished article despite Peru pummelling, Dorival says
Popovic hails Socceroos spirit after positive qualifying window
Australia end Japan's winning run as South Korea down Iraq in thriller
Updated
Show more
Football
Former England captain Alan Shearer says Thomas Tuchel appointment a bold move
Thomas Tuchel confirmed as England manager from 2025
Updated
Lionel Messi never ceases to amaze, says Argentina boss Scaloni
OPINION: Ten Hag's Man Utd legacy will be leaving behind a side with no world-class players
Engin Firat turns to prayers to help Kenya qualify for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
Moriyasu frustrated after Australia end Japan's winning run
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd to offload Brazilians as Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Most Read
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings