Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confident Messi jerseys won't be affected by Paraguay ban

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confident Messi jerseys won't be affected by Paraguay ban

Reuters
Messi jerseys will be sold no matter what in the upcoming match, at least according to Scaloni
Messi jerseys will be sold no matter what in the upcoming match, at least according to ScaloniGetty Images via AFP / Daniel Jayo
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni (46) is confident there will be Lionel Messi (37) jerseys in the home section despite the Paraguayan Football Association's (APF) ban on rival shirts ahead of Thursday's South American World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Argentina will play Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion on Thursday, and APF manager Fernando Villasboa warned the home crowd to wear only Paraguayan shirts as no jerseys from Argentina, Argentine clubs, or ones that contain the names of players from other countries will be allowed.

"We won't allow the other team's shirt. It's not a problem against Messi. We respect the careers of all footballers. It's just that the home ground is very important to us," Villasboa told local press on Wednesday.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro said: "I have nothing to do with the t-shirt ban. I had no idea about that. I think the idea is to reduce the margin of a possible source of conflict."

"Messi is our rival tomorrow, I wish him the best game of his life against Peru, but not tomorrow," he added.

However, Scaloni said the global impact of Argentina's number 10, the country's all-time leading scorer and World Cup winner, is far greater.

"Logically, for the Paraguayan footballer, for the fan, they all want to wear the national team shirt. But Leo (Messi) is stronger than all that and there will be Argentina shirts," Scaloni told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It doesn't mean they don't support Paraguay. I think it's good that football people recognise what he is. And it's not because you have a shirt that you become an Argentina fan."

Argentina sit atop the South American standings with 22 points, three clear of Colombia. After the Paraguay match, they will host Peru on November 19th.

Mentions
FootballLionel MessiLionel ScaloniArgentinaParaguayWorld Championship
Related Articles
MLS playoffs lose Messi after Miami defeat but league feels big boost
Club World Cup berth softens the blow of Miami shock defeat to Atlanta
Martinez back in Argentina squad after suspension, Berrenechea gets first call-up
Show more
Football
Israel coach Ran Ben Shimon urges team to focus on football, says 'we know what to expect'
Vinicius to replace Rodrygo when Brazil take on Venezuela in World Cup qualifier
Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'
Updated
Cameroon draw in AFCON qualifying, Equatorial Guinea & Ivory Coast clinch finals berths
UEFA Nations League: Six matches you don't want to miss this international break
Claudio Ranieri reportedly agrees to become new Roma head coach
Updated
Premier League clubs to seek compensation if Manchester City are found guilty
Italy boss Spalletti confident ahead of Nations League clash with Belgium
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings