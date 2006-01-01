Advertisement
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win against Chile in World Cup qualifier

Dybala and his teammates celebrate his goal
Dybala and his teammates celebrate his goal
Argentina claimed a 3-0 home win over Chile on Thursday thanks to second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala, to strengthen their grip on top of the South American World Cup qualifying.

The Copa America champions looked dominant and untroubled by the absence of talismans Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, who received a tribute at the Monumental stadium after his international retirement.

Argentina opened the scoring three minutes after the break, when Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister sent the ball into the net first-time off a cross from Alvarez, who also got on the scoresheet with a long-range effort in the 84th minute.

Substitute Dybala found the net in stoppage time to seal the victory that left the World Cup winners with 18 points, five clear of second-placed Uruguay who host Paraguay on Friday.

Argentina will play at Colombia in a rematch of the Copa America final on Tuesday, while Chile hosts Bolivia, who beat Venezuela earlier on Thursday.

The match stats
The match stats
Mentions
Football Argentina Chile World Championship
