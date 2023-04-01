Bielsa makes instant impact as Uruguay beat Chile

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Bielsa makes instant impact as Uruguay beat Chile
Bielsa makes instant impact as Uruguay beat Chile
Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde celebrates
Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde celebrates
AFP
Uruguay turned on the style, under new coach Marcelo Bielsa, as they beat Chile 3-1 in their opening South American World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Argentine Bielsa, who had previously coached Chile between 2007 and 2011, opted for a youthful line-up without veteran strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Bielsa was rewarded with an entertaining display from his new charges with River Plate attacking midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz scoring twice.

De la Cruz opened the scoring with a fine left-foot strike in the 38th minute before Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

De la Cruz broke down the left before switching to Valverde, who made space before burying a shot into the far bottom corner.

The third goal, in the 71st minute, came after a fast break down the left with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez pulling the ball back into the path of De la Cruz who made no mistake from close range.

Chile pulled a goal back three minutes later with Arturo Vidal scrambling the ball home after a Diego Valdes header came out off the bar.

Match stats
Flashscore

Five-time world champions Brazil were hosting Bolivia later on Friday and won 5-1.

The qualification process for the expanded 48-team World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, offers two extra places for South America with six teams qualifying directly.

The seventh out of the 10 nations will head to an inter-continental play-off.

The opening games on Thursday saw Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 with a goal from Lionel Messi while Peru drew 0-0 at Paraguay and Colombia beat Venezuela 1-0.

Catch up on the match with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipChileUruguay
Related Articles
Players in Uruguay boycotting games over collective agreement
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off
Spalletti urges Italy to forget World Cup heartbreak
Show more
Football
Nathan Ake available to play for Dutch in Dublin
EXCLUSIVE: 'The greatest player that never was' tells his story
Souttar has chance to 'show world what he can do', says Arnold
Brazil thrash Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar's record-breaking appearance
Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 as keeper Navas returns
Tartan Army continue march towards Euro 2024 qualification
Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
Fernandes gives Portugal narrow win over Slovakia
Updated
Southgate expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
Most Read
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings