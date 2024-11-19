Second-half goals from Miguel Almiron (30) and Julio Enciso (20) saw Paraguay leave the high altitude of El Alto with a point after a chaotic encounter with Bolivia in South American FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The game was a slow burner, but on 13 minutes, Bolivia were bailed out by a last-ditch challenge from Marcelo Suarez, who stretched to get the ball away as Alex Arce was taking his backswing.

This turned out to be crucial, as just two minutes later, his side took the lead when Ramiro Vaca played a beautifully weighted ball over the top to meet the run of his namesake Ervin, who finished with aplomb from a narrow angle.

His celebrations were initially cut short by the offside flag only for VAR to overturn the decision and allow the 20-year-old to enjoy his first senior international goal.

The home fans were raucous at this point but their side didn’t really kick on and Paraguay had the next presentable chance after 33 minutes when Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez unleashed a piledriver of a free-kick that was batted away by a diving Guillermo Viscarra.

Less than two minutes later, Matias Galarza should have done better with a header from Juan Jose Caceres’ delivery. Oscar Villegas’ hosts then could have doubled their lead just before the break were it not for Gatito Fernandez, who thwarted Carmelo Algaranaz when one-on-one as the hail started to fall in El Alto.

Key match stats Flashscore

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro introduced Enciso at half-time in a bid to turn his side’s fortunes around but it looked as though they were two down just after the hour mark.

Miguelito slotted home from inside the box but it was ruled out by referee Andres Matonte, who judged that Algaranaz’s boot was too high when challenging in the build-up.

The arrival of Enciso didn’t immediately have the desired effect but he was soon involved in Paraguay’s best move of the match as he teed up fellow Premier League star Almiron with a lovely flick, allowing the Newcastle United man to coolly level the scores.

However, tempers would soon flare, as with just over 10 minutes to go, substitute Lucas Chavez went to ground in the box under a challenge from visiting captain Gustavo Gomez.

After a lengthy delay owing to a VAR check and Paraguayan protests, Miguelito kept his cool to slot into the bottom corner.

However, as he celebrated, both benches emptied in a mass brawl which saw the now-substituted Diego Gomez red-carded.

The chaos did not end there either, with Enciso rifling home a stunning stoppage-time equaliser from the edge of the box that left the Estadio Municipal de El Alto in stunned silence as this game had one last twist in it.

The result temporarily moves the two nations up a spot with Bolivia occupying the inter-confederation play-off spot in seventh and Paraguay in fifth.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julio Enciso (Paraguay)

See all the match stats here.

Follow the South American qualifiers here.