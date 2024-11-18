Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Marquinhos not concerned about Brazil's poor run of form, certain they'll improve

Marquinhos not concerned about Brazil's poor run of form, certain they'll improve

Reuters
Marquinhos and his coach
Marquinhos and his coachLeonardo Fernandez Viloria / Reuters
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have struggled to impress in South America's qualifiers for the 2026 tournament but defender Marquinhos (30) had called on fans to stick by the side ahead of Tuesday's home game against Uruguay.

With a run of five wins, four losses and two draws, Brazil are fourth in the standings on 17 points, five behind leaders Argentina, with the top six qualifying automatically for the World Cup in North America. Uruguay are second on 19 points.

Brazil were held 1-1 in Venezuela on Thursday, with Vinicius Jr seeing a late penalty saved, and stand-in skipper Marquinhos said the players still took pride in playing for the shirt even when results did not go their way.

"Even though many things might cause people to lose hope in the national team, we ask that they never lose their passion for it," the 30-year-old told a news conference on Sunday.

The standings
The standingsFlashscore

Brazil, who were beaten by Uruguay in Montevideo last year, are in a transitional phase under head coach Dorival Junior and it will take some time to iron out the problems, he added.

"We will still make some mistakes because this transition is still very new, with all these changes of players and teams," said Marquinhos, who deputizes for regular captain Danilo.

"But we will make fewer and fewer mistakes and that makes us happy.

"We don’t worry too much about the standings as long as we’re in a comfortable position. We want to win to move up the table, make the work flow better, and gain confidence."

Brazil go into Tuesday's match without a host of top players with defender Eder Militao and forwards Neymar and Rodrygo among those sidelined due to injury.

Mentions
FootballMarcus Vinicius Oliveira AlencarVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorEder MilitaoRodrygo Silva de GoesDanilo Luiz da SilvaNeymar da Silva Santos JuniorBrazilWorld Championship
Related Articles
Venezuela come back to snatch draw against Brazil in World Cup qualifier
'World order' of football is changing, says Brazil coach Dorival
Vinicius to replace Rodrygo when Brazil take on Venezuela in World Cup qualifier
Show more
Football
Criticism of me is 'typically Belgian,' says defiant Tedesco after defeat to Israel
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo remains timeless, Mexico manager left bloodied by beer can
Chris Wood bags hat-trick as New Zealand storm past Samoa to move step closer to World Cup
Favourites deliver as England, France & Norway complete successful Nations League campaigns
Ter Stegen could return to Barcelona before end of season despite serious injury
Debutant Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Roy Keane after debut England goal
Rabiot at the double as France see off Italy to top Nations League Group Two
Belgium's miserable Nations League campaign ends in shock defeat to relegated Israel
Carsley hands over in style to England's new boss Tuchel after Ireland rout
Most Read
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings