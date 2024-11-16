Peru and Chile cancel each other out in World Cup qualifying, finals hopes dwindling away

Nothing could separate Peru and Chile in World Cup qualifying, with goalless draw doing neither side any good.

A rugged Clasico del Pacifico ended in disappointment as Chile and Peru settled for a scoreless draw in a lacklustre encounter at Estadio Monumental. The result extended Chile’s winless run to eight matches under Ricardo Gareca, and put both teams even further away from an already distant 2026 FIFA World Cup berth.

The opening exchanges were played at a frantic pace, and even though this match featured the worst two teams in the CONMEBOL qualifying stage, both sides created decent scoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes.

There was then a period where neither team managed to settle and the pace lessened, but thankfully things started to open up considerably in the final 15 minutes of the half.

Peru had two clear chances through Paolo Guerrero, including one in the 42nd minute when he missed the target from inside the six-yard box, but they failed to test Brayan Cortes.

Meanwhile, Chile had two massive opportunities themselves, one via Alexander Aravena and the other by Arturo Vidal, but Carlos Caceda was magnificent in responding time and time again when required. Despite the decent chances however, both teams marched into the half-time break level.

After the break the action resumed in a similar pattern to the first, with both sides looking engaged and positive, but the lack of quality in the final third remained an issue - perhaps beginning to highlight why these two teams have the worst attacks in the CONMEBOL region.

With just under 30 minutes remaining, Peru manager Jorge Fossati decided to shake things up and sent Gianluca Lapadula into the pitch, but the Cagliari striker was often isolated upfront and barely touched the ball.

Chile manager, Gareca, showed little signs of hope and at times looked to have seemingly settled for a draw for La Roja.

Unlike the first half, in which both teams created decent scoring chances, the goalscoring opportunities were at a premium in the final 15 minutes.

Match stats Flashscore

To their credit, Chile kept trying to muster a chance on the counter, but as was the theme of the match, their lack of finishing quality in the final third meant they failed to break the deadlock.

Peru didn’t fare much better despite also creating several decent chances, but they had one last gasp of hope when referee Wilton Sampaio called for a penalty in the 97th minute, only to then see it ruled out for an offside in the buildup, and see the match end in a disappointing stalemate.

Whilst Chile snapped their four-game losing run in the qualifiers, they remain dead last in the standings and might be better suited to start thinking about the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Peru would be wise to do the same, although their recent form (W1, D2, L2) at least gives their fans a glimmer of hope.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brayan Cortes (Chile)

See all the match stats here.