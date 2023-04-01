Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier

  4. Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier
Cho Gue-sung celebrates his goal with teammate Son Heung-min during South Korea's win over Singapore
AFP
Son Heung-min (31) scored a beauty from outside the box as Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea thumped Singapore 5-0 on Thursday to launch their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in style.

South Korea will next play China in Shenzhen next Tuesday, while Singapore host Thailand the same day.

The Koreans dominated possession at Seoul World Cup Stadium but they had nothing to show for it until Cho Gue-sung struck in the 44th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in sent a curling cross into the box and FC Midtjylland forward Cho caught the visiting defenders napping to sneak in behind and slot the ball home.

Cho had struck the crossbar with a volley on 34 minutes, one of several opportunities that South Korea failed to convert in the opening half. The hosts also had a goal ruled out for offside on 21 minutes.

Four minutes after the restart it was 2-0 when Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers headed home for his second goal in as many matches for his country.

After Singapore had a goal chalked off for offside, skipper and talisman Son made it three with a delicious left-footed curler from outside the box just after the hour.

Hwang Ui-jo of Norwich City scored a penalty to make it four and PSG's Lee put the finishing touch on an easy victory with a left-footed strike on 85 minutes.

