Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez is consoled following her side's exit from the World Cup
Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez is consoled following her side's exit from the World Cup
Reuters
Argentina head home with a heavy heart rueing the failure to get their maiden Women's World Cup win but hopeful that their performances in their three matches in New Zealand bode well for the future with a new generation of players.

The Albiceleste's first match at the tournament, when they came close to upsetting Italy before succumbing 1-0 to a late goal, raised hopes in a country that celebrated a men's World Cup title last December.

The team showed great spirit in recovering from a 2-0 deficit in their second match to draw 2-2 with South Africa before rounding out their campaign with a 2-0 loss to the best team in the group, Sweden.

"We leave with mixed feelings that will help us a lot to learn from these ups and downs, " Argentina coach German Portanova (49) said after their elimination in Hamilton on Wednesday.

"If I think about the three games, they gave their all and did a lot of what I told them to do, that's the best thing that can happen to a coach. But the dream fades when we don't win or qualify.

"The first half against South Africa we weren't at our best. We managed to turn it around with attitude, but we lacked strength."

As Argentina wrap up their fourth World Cup appearance, core names such as midfielder Estefania Banini (33) have played their final international game and will make way for new faces.

Portanova hopes the younger players will be better equipped to compete physically with the best women's teams in the world.

"There is a deficit on the physical side, a difficulty when it comes to competing," he said.

"There are also mixed feelings for the ones that played their last World Cup. There will be an inevitable renewal of players, I hope that the youngsters make that change.

"We have to double our efforts so that one of these days we can compete with these teams on equal terms for a longer time."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenArgentinaSouth AfricaNew ZealandItalySwedenBanini EstefaniaPortanova Manolo
Related Articles
Sweden relishing World Cup showdown with holders USA
Women's World Cup Group G preview: Swedes strong favourites to progress
South Africa squad in dispute with FA ahead of World Cup later this month
Show more
Football
Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee but manager Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Lucas Moura heads back to Sao Paulo
Updated
Horan ready for US to approach knockout stages as fresh start after tough group stage
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Arsenal's Jesus out for few weeks after knee procedure, says boss Arteta
KI Klaksvik become first Faroese team to play in group stages of a European competition
Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura returns to Sao Paulo
River Plate sign midfielder Manuel Lanzini after West Ham departure
South Africa's joy at Women's World Cup win brings hope of change back home
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Lucas Moura heads back to Sao Paulo
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Jordi Alba targets trophies after re-uniting with Lionel Messi in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |