Colombia 'dreaming big' ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Colombia 'dreaming big' ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England
Colombia 'dreaming big' ahead of World Cup quarter-final against England
Colombia aren't done yet
Colombia aren't done yet
Reuters
Colombia are far from content with a fairytale run to their first Women's World Cup quarter-final and see England as their next heavyweight victims following their takedown of Germany in the group stages.

Riding a wave of raucous support from Colombian fans, the South Americans broke through Jamaica's defensive wall in a 1-0 victory in Melbourne on Tuesday to set up a ground-breaking clash against the European champions on Saturday.

World number 25 Colombia are by far the lowest ranked among the quarter-finalists but captain Catalina Usme insists they can go all the way.

"We came here to play seven finals, we are prepared for this," Usme, who scored the winner against Jamaica, told reporters.

"We are dreaming big, we can do this. I am extremely proud to be part of this team, both in our sporting play and our mentality. We will take on England head-to-head and give our all."

Former finalists Brazil are usually the top South American team at the tournament but Colombia have stolen their thunder.

Brazil, who beat Colombia in the final of last year's Copa America have already gone home after being knocked out in the group stages by the Jamaicans.

Colombia failed to qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France but have been building for the current showpiece for years by investing in youth.

The fruit of that investment was on show in the last-16 clash against Jamaica as coach Nelson Abadia picked 18-year-olds Linda Caicedo and Ana Maria Guzman in his starting 11.

Real Madrid forward Caicedo may be the best young player in the women's game right now, while Guzman had a dream World Cup debut, setting up Usme's goal with a long cross that landed at the captain's feet in the area.

"We've been going step by step," said Abadia.

"England are European champions, but we beat Germany, the second-best team. We were wise enough and had composure.

"We will face England with composure. It will be a tough game, but those situations make us pull together."

Legions of yellow-clad supporters have given Colombia a huge boost at each of their games, and they were in full voice in Melbourne, drowning out the Jamaican fans' support.

Belting out songs and booing the Jamaican players whenever they laid on a heavy tackle, the fans made it like a home game, remarked one of the Colombian players.

Saturday's quarter-final at Stadium Australia should produce another electric atmosphere, pitting the Colombian supporters against Sydney's big community of English immigrants and expats.

Abadia said Colombian fans' excitement was justified.

"Yes, we have been captivating the fans with the way we play," he said.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenColombiaEngland
Related Articles
Colombia's fairytale story and World Cup dream remains alive after edging Jamaica
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury ahead of Columbia match
Show more
Football
Professional Footballers' Association chief warns of disaster over new added-time rules
Transfer News LIVE: Man City pursuing Paqueta, Weghorst joins Hoffenheim
Updated
Liverpool captain Van Dijk understands 'doubts' over lack of recruitment
Legendary Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club in UAE Pro League
Lina Hurtig considers VAR penalty tattoo if Sweden win Women's World Cup
Lopetegui leaves Wolves manager role by mutual consent just days before new season
New-look Chelsea desperate to stop the rot as pivotal Premier League season looms
Spanish goalkeeper David Raya just a step away from signing for Arsenal from Brentford
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
Most Read
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Transfer News LIVE: Man City pursuing Paqueta, Weghorst joins Hoffenheim
Fan dies after violent clashes before match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb
Le Sommer the star as four-goal France fly past Morocco and into quarters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |