Colombia's Linda Caicedo 'back to normal' after scary collapse in training

Caicedo made a dream World Cup debut against South Korea in Columba's opening match
Reuters
Colombia striker Linda Caicedo (18) sent fear through her squad when she clutched her chest and collapsed during a training session on Thursday.

The Columbian, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, scored in Colombia's 2-0 victory over South Korea on Tuesday.

Caicedo was jogging around the practice pitch before slowing to a stop with a hand on her chest. The Real Madrid striker laid down on the grass as teammates and medical personnel came to her aid.

A Colombian spokesperson downplayed the frightening moment, which was captured by broadcast media in attendance.

"Linda is very tired," a Colombian FA medical staff member told reporters. "What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal."

Caicedo made her debut for Colombia's senior side at age 15 before being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"At the time, I didn't think I could play professionally again because of all the treatments and surgeries I had to go through," she told FIFA.

She scored a brilliant goal in her World Cup debut, racing down the left wing before cutting inside to fire a shot that squirted through the hands of Korean keeper Yoon Young-geul.

Colombia face Germany, 6-0 winners over Morocco, in their second Group H match on Sunday in Sydney.

