England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win

England and Canada played out a 0-0 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly while Spain and Italy secured wins on Friday in warm-up matches ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Fourth-ranked England were the 2022 Euro champions and seventh-ranked Canada won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The friendly at Queensland Sports Stadium was the first for Canada since April 11th, and the last action for both teams, who could meet up in the quarter-finals, before they kick off their World Cup campaigns.

AS Roma's Valentina Giacinti (29) scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy's behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand's Football Ferns, who are chasing their first World Cup win, in Auckland.

Spain thrashed Vietnam, who are making their World Cup debut, 9-0 in a friendly.

Hosts Australia claimed a 1-0 win over France courtesy of a Mary Fowler (20) goal.

NOT SO FRIENDLY

A friendly match between Women's World Cup-bound teams Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after becoming overly physical, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Friday.

The game in Brisbane, Australia, which was played behind closed doors, was called off after 20 minutes.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game," the FAI said in a statement.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023..."

Irish media reported that midfielder Denise O'Sullivan was taken to hospital after suffering a shin injury during the match.

Reuters has reached out to the FAI for comment on the injury.

Ireland are playing in their first World Cup which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20th - August 20th.

They begin their Group B campaign against hosts Australia on July 20th before facing Canada and Nigeria.