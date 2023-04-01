England's Lauren James handed two-match ban for stamp and red card against Nigeria

James has paid the price for her stamp
Reuters
Lauren James (21) has been handed a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie, meaning she will miss England's Women's World Cup quarter-final tie against Colombia, and their semi-final if they progress.

James, England's top scorer at the tournament with three goals, received a red card for a bad-tempered stamp on Alozie's back in the 87th minute of Monday's game. The Chelsea player apologised for the incident on Tuesday.

England were reduced to 10 players for more than half an hour but went on to beat Nigeria in a penalty shootout after the match ended 0-0 following extra time.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a two-match suspension on England's player Lauren James...," FIFA said in a statement.

"The suspension will be served for the FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final and the next international fixture following that."

England face Colombia on Saturday. The Football Association (FA) declined to comment on the suspension.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandJames Lauren
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?

