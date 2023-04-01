FIFA official says Women's World Cup opener in Australia sells out 80,000 seats

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. FIFA official says Women's World Cup opener in Australia sells out 80,000 seats
FIFA official says Women's World Cup opener in Australia sells out 80,000 seats
Women's World Cup opener in Australia sells out 80,000 seats
Women's World Cup opener in Australia sells out 80,000 seats
Profimedia
Co-hosts Australia will play their opening game of next month's Women's World Cup in front of a full house, a senior FIFA official told AFP Tuesday.

Dave Beeche, chief executive of the Women's World Cup, said the Matildas' opener against Ireland on July 20 has sold out at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which can hold around 80,000 fans.

"There is currently nothing available," he said.

Beeche also expects a capacity crowd the same day in Auckland where tournament co-hosts New Zealand -- the "Football Ferns" - open their campaign against Norway.

"It's going to be a massive day for women's football," he said of the double-header either side of the Tasman Sea.

With less than 25 days until kick off, the tournament boss says only a "few thousand" tickets are left for New Zealand's opening game at Eden Park, where capacity will be just under 40,000.

Sydney's Stadium Australia
AFP

"Yes, definitely" Beeche replied when asked whether the Auckland stadium would be sold out for the opener, despite fears about the tournament's low ticket sales in New Zealand.

Football's governing body FIFA has said around 1.1 million tickets have been sold for the 64 matches in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA's head of women's football Sarai Bareman has voiced concern about low World Cup ticket sales in New Zealand, where the co-hosts are struggling for form.

The Football Ferns approach the tournament on a 10-match winless streak with one chance left to get a morale-boosting win in a final home friendly against Vietnam on July 10th.

Beeche said 270,000 tickets had so far been sold in New Zealand and 830,000 in Australia.

Those unequal numbers reflect the population sizes of Australia, where 26 million people live, and New Zealand, which is home to five million, he insisted.

"When you look at the Matildas being a high-ranked team and the Football Ferns' run of form, New Zealand is doing pretty well," he said.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNew ZealandAustralia
Related Articles
FIFA urges co-hosts New Zealand to lift ticket sales for Women's World Cup
US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup
Slow Women's World Cup ticket sales prompt concern in New Zealand
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester City table Rice bid, Spurs close in on Maddison
Updated
'We have to dream' - Philippe Troussier backs World Cup expansion to 48 sides
Manchester City launch official bid to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era
Head coach Bob Bradley fired by Toronto FC
Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup
Veteran midfielder Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2024
Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester City table Rice bid, Spurs close in on Maddison
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era