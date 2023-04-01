First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start

Spain’s search for a first Women’s World Cup title began with a comprehensive 3-0 demolition of Costa Rica at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Despite their well-documented off-field issues, Spain came into this contest as one of the pre-tournament favourites, and their dominance in the opening stages showed exactly why.

Costa Rica attempted to stand firm under the weight of constant pressure from Jorge Vilda’s side, but after 21 minutes the deadlock was broken when Esther Gonzalez’s dangerous low ball into the box was inadvertently turned into her own net by Valeria del Campo.

Falling behind appeared to knock any confidence out of the Costa Rica players, and La Roja pounced to double their advantage within two minutes of going ahead. Aitana Bonmati showed tremendously quick feet to shift the ball onto her left before bending her effort into the far corner, establishing a surely unassailable lead for the dominant Spaniards.

La Tricolor were hanging on for dear life but there were no signs of respite as Spain rattled in their third goal before the half-hour mark. Gonzalez’s poacher instinct was on show as she was the first to react to a loose ball in the box after Jenni Hermoso’s header came back off the bar, and the Real Madrid forward made no mistake in turning home from close range.

Goalkeeper Daniela Solera was able to prevent further damage though as she superbly denied Hermoso from the penalty spot, ensuring that Costa Rica’s deficit was three at the interval.

Spain had scored in both halves of nine of their previous 11 matches, and La Roja were hunting to extend that record after the restart.

Olga Carmona was clearly desperate to hit the target, with a spectacular long-range effort striking the bar before another sailed off target. Solera remained incredibly busy in the Costa Rica goal, making a string of impressive saves to ensure the scoreline remained respectable.

Spanish dominance continued into the closing stages, but their foot had rather understandably come off the gas pedal given the gulf in quality between the sides.

Games against Japan and Zambia now await for both, but Costa Rica can at least take heart from a gutsy second-half display where they managed to stop Spain from adding to their rampant opening 45 minutes.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

