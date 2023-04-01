High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden
High-flying Japan's title credentials to be tested against Sweden
Japan have been the standout team of the tournament
Japan have been the standout team of the tournament
Reuters
An increasingly confident Japan's status as genuine title contenders will be tested in Friday's quarter-final clash with Sweden, who beat them at the Olympics.

Twelve years ago, 'Nadeshiko' made history by becoming the first, and so far only, Asian country to win the Women's World Cup at the 2011 tournament in Germany.

Futoshi Ikeda's side are in fine form and look on course to match the feat this year, having scored 14 goals in four games to surpass their previous goalscoring record in a campaign.

Hinata Miyazawa has been a key part of Japan's free-flowing and attacking style of play with her tournament-leading five goals, but when asked about the threat posed by the midfielder, Sweden captain and defender Magdalena Eriksson told reporters: "I think that the whole team is a threat.

"Instead of focusing on one player on this Japanese team, I think it's important to look at their whole team.

"The most impressive thing... is that it doesn't really matter who is on the end of their attacks. They are all in sync and have such a clear style of play."

Sweden will be counting on their experience and physicality to push them to victory.

The third-ranked Swedes, who have kept three straight clean sheets, have reached the last eight of the World Cup on seven occasions and eliminated pre-tournament favourites United States in the round of 16.

"This won't be like the physical game we had against the USA. It will be a lot more technical and fast-paced," Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson told reporters.

"When we get possession we will need to move the ball quickly and make the most of our physical advantage."

Japan have shown remarkable flexibility in the tournament by adjusting their tactics according to the opposition. Ikeda said that would not change on Friday.

"Against Sweden, we need to first figure out where they are putting pressure on us. I think our players will notice that from the beginning," he said.

"After that, we're going to decide where our defensive lines and so on should be. But we don't want to be just about defence. We want to keep compact in midfield and put pressure on them as well."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSwedenJapan
Related Articles
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Lina Hurtig considers VAR penalty tattoo if Sweden win Women's World Cup
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi effect set to catapult Major League Soccer up to 'new level'
After a good first season under Ten Hag, it's time for Manchester United to push on
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
Updated
Transfer Analysis: Gvardiol perfect for Man City, Maddison what Spurs have been missing
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois sidelined for several months with torn ACL
Ilkay Gundogan among several yet to be registered ahead of Barcelona's season opener
England's Lauren James handed two-match ban for stamp and red card against Nigeria
From the chippy to the World Cup: Beth England savours 'pinch-me' moments
Borussia Dortmund missing several players ahead of German Cup first round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |