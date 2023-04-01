Injured Kyah Simon and Alanna Kennedy make Australia's World Cup squad

  4. Injured Kyah Simon and Alanna Kennedy make Australia's World Cup squad
Kennedy in action with Manchester City
Reuters
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has named injured players Kyah Simon (32) and Alanna Kennedy (28) in his 23-woman squad for the World Cup starting this month.

Veteran striker Simon, who missed the 2019 tournament in France due to injury, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee last October and has not played a game since.

Gustavsson said 111-cap Simon, a member of the 2011 and 2015 World Cup squads, was unlikely to be fit for the first match against Ireland on July 20 but was too important as an impact player to be excluded.

"She’s not selected on where she is now. She's selected on where we think she can be in a month from now," he told reporters at the Matildas' new base in Melbourne on Monday.

"She’s based on being a game-changer off the bench."

Centre-back Kennedy, whose club season with Manchester City was blighted by injuries, has also been included.

Midfielder Chloe Logarzo has missed out after being cut by American club Kansas City in March. She has battled foot problems since recovering from a serious knee problem.

Emily Gielnik, a 57-cap forward, was also omitted after making the provisional squad, having not played since suffering an ankle injury in March and being cut by English side Aston Villa.

The squad includes 15 players who were a part of the 2019 squad for the last World Cup in France.

Seven players will make their World Cup debuts, including defender Clare Hunt and forward Cortnee Vine.

A number of the squad are racing to be fit, including Tameka Yallop and 156-cap centre back Claire Polkinghorne, but Gustavsson said he was satisfied he had sufficient resources to cover through the tournament.

"The medical team has been busy, very busy," he said. "We can't wait to get the tournament under way."

The Matildas are in Group B with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada for the July 20-August 20 tournament co-hosted with New Zealand.

Australia squad:

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.

