Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman
Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Cathy Freeman
Australia players pose for a team group photo
Australia players pose for a team group photo
Reuters
Matildas defender Aivi Luik (38) said the World Cup squad was left stunned by a surprise visit from former athlete Cathy Freeman, whose run to 400m gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics inspired a generation of Australian athletes.

The retired sprint star was the first Australian Aboriginal athlete to win an individual Olympic gold and many of the Matildas listed her performance as a defining moment of their childhood.

Luik said the players were shown a video of Freeman's thrilling run during a tactics meeting on Wednesday ahead of their friendly against France.

"We plodded all in there, sat down on our chairs and (coach Tony Gustavsson) mentioned that whilst these types of tournaments require a lot of tactics, it also requires a lot of belief and a lot of heart and so we were going to take a little bit of a turn and do something a bit different," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"By the end of (the video), there was a lot of emotion going around in the room. When they turned the lights on, we turned around and there she was.

"It was a huge surprise to us. A lot of girls were very emotional."

Australia kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland in front of more than 80,000 fans at Stadium Australia, the same venue where Freeman lit the Olympic cauldron and powered to gold in her famous one-piece hooded suit 10 days later.

Freeman (C) crosses the finish line to win the womens 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000
Reuters

"She's such a down-to-earth girl, she's amazing. I still can't believe that happened," Luik said.

"A couple years ago we were going through some questions about who your sporting hero is and why - and over half the team said that Cathy Freeman was their hero."

Freeman, who is now 50 and works with numerous community and charitable organizations, shared her tips for handling the pressure that comes with hosting a major event.

"Obviously she had the weight of the nation on her shoulders and she was just one - and we're a whole team," Luik said. "We came away from that feeling a little bit of a weight off our shoulders and just completely inspired.

"My takeaway ... was that we know who we are, we know why we do this, and whilst we want to perform and give results for others outside the circle, at the end of the day you believe in yourself and you do it for yourself.

"All athletes do what they do because they love the sport and so to not lose track of that, and that gives you the confidence to go out there and do your job."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenLuik AiviAustralia
Related Articles
Australia's call for World Cup prize equity adds fuel to fire in women's game
Women's World Cup Group B preview: Two powerhouse nations meet early on
World Cup hosts Australia sympathise with Ireland after Denise O'Sullivan injury
Show more
Football
Not left behind: Rachel Daly ready to lead the line for England at Women's World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, West Ham interested in Goretzka
Updated
Experience gap no hurdle to World Cup ambitions, say US players O'Hara and Sullivan
FIFA reveal VAR explanations at Women's World Cup will be 'more transparent'
United States chasing unprecedented glory at expanded Women's World Cup
First woman to manage pro English men's team replaced after two weeks
49ers group to assume full ownership of Leeds with EFL approving sale
Women's World Cup Group D preview: England's Lionesses raring to make history
Ronaldo rules out return to Europe, says Saudi league is stronger than MLS
Women's World Cup Group C preview: Spain's Putellas brings star quality
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, West Ham interested in Goretzka
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |