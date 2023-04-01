Philippines seal first ever World Cup win with shock victory over co-hosts New Zealand

Philippines celebrate Bolden's goal
Philippines celebrate Bolden's goal
Profimedia
The Philippines became the first of the eight debutant nations to win at the 2023 Women’s World Cup (WWC) as Sarina Bolden’s first-half goal damaged New Zealand’s qualification hopes from Group A.

Fresh from their first-ever WWC victory against Norway last time out, New Zealand started positively and the tournament co-hosts probed for an opening against the resolute Philippines defence.

However, the Ferns could not find the desired spark to create a clear-cut chance and were soon punished by Bolden, who headed in from Sara Kristine Eggesvik’s cross to give the Philippines their maiden WWC goal.

Bolden celebrates her goal
Reuters

New Zealand looked to bounce back quickly and Ali Riley’s whipped low cross fell to an unmarked Jacqui Hand in the penalty area but the forward scuffed her shot high and wide at the vital moment, as they tried to find an equaliser before HT.

Yet again, New Zealand controlled proceedings after HT and the Ferns started to look more threatening in attack. Hannah Wilkinson almost notched her second WWC goal with a glanced header that flew inches over the crossbar before Hand’s first-time strike from the edge of the area smashed against the foot of the post.

Eventually, the two strikers combined and Hand’s flicked header from Wilkinson’s cross dipped into the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

New Zealand vs Philippines stats
Flashscore

In the closing stages, the Ferns showed plenty of willingness to find an equaliser. But a lack of cutting edge prevented any serious challenge as Jitka Klimková’s side were humbled following their prior heroics against Norway.

The Philippines were rewarded for their defensive solidity and Bolden’s clinical finish keeps the nation in contention for what would be a remarkable qualification for the WWC knockout stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sarina Bolden (Philippines)

New Zealand vs Philippines player ratings
Flashscore
