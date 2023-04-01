South Africa break Italian hearts with stoppage time goal to qualify for last 16

South Africa will face 2019 finalists the Netherlands in their first-ever knockout stage encounter at a FIFA Women's World Cup, after coming from behind to beat Italy 3-2 in stoppage-time, marking their first ever win at the tournament.

Seeking an immediate return to the knockout stages of a finals following their 2019 appearance, Italy took a huge step towards accomplishing their assignment in Wellington as Arianna Caruso confidently fired Italy ahead from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Karabo Dhlamini had caught the back of Chiara Beccari’s leg.

Encountering the unknown quantity of Italy in their first-ever finals encounter, it did not take South Africa long to mount a response, as the recalled figure of Robyn Moodaly frustratingly struck the post with an ambitious half-volley from the edge of the area.

Unbelievably, the Banyana Banyana were back on level terms shortly after the half-hour mark as Benedetta Orsi failed to note the positioning of her goalkeeper, Francesca Durante, leading to the defender sending a mistimed back-pass into her own net.

However, the calamitous breakdown within the Italian backline did not seem to affect Le Azzurre’s confidence, as almost immediately from the restart they were nearly ahead again as Beccari’s close-range header hit the woodwork.

The Italians flew out of the tunnel for the second half and again came close to restoring their lead in the 51st minute, but Kaylin Swart was visibly up to the challenge in front of her, instinctively racing off her goal line to prevent Valentina Giacinti’s one-on-one effort.

Nonetheless, it would be at the other end of the pitch where the first goal in the second half would be scored in the 67th minute, as Hildah Magaia sensationally completed South Africa’s comeback by expertly steering Thembi Kgatlana’s pinpoint pass beyond Durante into the far corner.

However, Banyana Banyana’s defensive calamities against Argentina came back to haunt them seven minutes later, as Caruso survived an agonisingly-painstaking delay to get her side level, while VAR checked for a potential offside after getting her knee to Cristiana Girelli’s flick-on.

Remarkably, South Africa broke Italian hearts in the 92nd minute, as in a role reversal of their second goal, Magaia crossed for Kgatlana to fire home to secure Banyana Banyana’s place in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Le Azzurre will disappointingly head back home after being hit for eight goals across their two losses, ultimately proved to be their eventual 2023 WWC downfall.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Hildah Magaia (South Africa)

