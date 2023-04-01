Spanish football boss' mother taken to hospital after hunger strike

Luis Rubiales' mother Bejar in the church where she decided to go on hunger strike
Luis Rubiales' mother Bejar in the church where she decided to go on hunger strike
Reuters
The mother of the Spanish Soccer Federation's beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales (46) who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, the local priest said.

Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso (33) on the mouth, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted.

