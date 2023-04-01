Spanish ministers criticise Rubiales for kissing Hermoso at Women's World Cup

The Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been criticised by government ministers for kissing player Jenni Hermoso (33) on the lips during the celebrations of their women's World Cup victory.

Rubiales was criticised on social media for his celebration with Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 to lift the trophy for the first time.

"I didn't like it," said Spain midfielder Hermoso on an Instagram live stream after the game, although she was laughing as she spoke.

Later Hermoso said the moment was a "natural gesture of affection".

"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings," said Hermoso, in comments passed to AFP by the Spanish federation.

"The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

"A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important."

Asked again about the incident on Spain's COPE Radio station, she said: "I wish they created (controversy) involving someone else, I’m a world champion and that’s what matters."

Rubiales meanwhile denounced those raising questions as "idiots".

"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have a moment of affection that means nothing more, you can't listen to idiocy. We are the champions, that's it," he said according to Radio Marca.

However, ministers and parts of the media were angry at the gesture.

Acting Culture and Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on Monday on RNE radio the kiss was unacceptable and asked Rubiales to give an explanation and apologise.

A non-consensual kiss is "a kind of sex violence we suffer all women daily, which was until now invisible, and which we cannot normalise", acting Gender Equality Minister Irene Montero said on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

Acting Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra, who belongs to Montero's party, asked "if they do that with all of Spain watching, what might they do privately?"

Luis Rubiales has come under huge scrutiny for his action Reuters

A column in Spain's top-selling El Pais newspaper on Monday morning was titled: "Jenni didn't like the kiss and we didn't either" - describing it as "an intrusion, an invasion of privacy, an aggression".

Gender issues are a powerful topic in Spain. The socialist-led government has presided over a raft of legal reforms around gender change, abortion and sex work, but a loophole in its law around sexual consent let rapists out of jail, resulting in a significant electoral loss by Montero's far-left Podemos party, in the government coalition, in July's election.

Spain's World Cup charge was tainted by controversy over both the federation and coach Jorge Vilda's relationship with the players.

Several top stars formed part of a 15-player protest against the national team ahead of the tournament, although many relented in their stance and three were included in the squad.

Rubiales was a firm backer of Vilda and the RFEF was criticised for their strong position against the 15 protesting players.