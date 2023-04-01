Sweden not looking back for World Cup clash with holders USA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Sweden not looking back for World Cup clash with holders USA
Sweden not looking back for World Cup clash with holders USA
Peter Gerhardsson speaks to the media
Peter Gerhardsson speaks to the media
AFP
Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said that history will mean nothing when they face the United States in the Women's World Cup last 16 on Sunday, confident his team can dethrone the title-holders.

The clash in Melbourne will pit the two top-ranked sides left in the tournament after world number two Germany's shock early exit.

Sweden and the US have met six times before at World Cups, but never in the knockout stages.

The top-ranked USA won their last World Cup encounter 2-0 in 2019 on their way to the title, but world number three Sweden were 3-0 winners when they last met at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's not something I look at, historical facts, I'm rooted in the present," Gerhardsson said on Saturday.

"There are a lot of new players in both line-ups so history is less important.

"It (Olympics) was two years ago, it's all about the physical and mental shape we are in now," he added.

"I have great confidence in the squad. We believe in this, believe we can win."

They had contrasting routes to the last 16 with Sweden claiming a dramatic late win over South Africa before thrashing Italy 5-0 to wrap up qualification with a game to spare.

Sweden v Italy match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

That allowed Gerhardsson to rest key players, including strikers Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius, for their 2-0 cruise against Argentina.

In contrast, Vlatko Andonovski's USA stumbled out of their group in second place with just one win - against Vietnam - and nervy draws with the Netherlands and Portugal.

"It will be very different to the other three teams we have faced, it will be more straight-forward, fast football," predicted Gerhardsson, whose side came third in 2019.

"We know what we are up against. They are a very skilled team ... but we know we can win this, that's the general feeling permeating through the squad."

Gerhardsson is likely to revert to a team similar to that which started the first two games against South Africa and Italy.

But long-time captain Caroline Seger, playing in her last World Cup, is likely to be on the bench with a calf injury.

Otherwise Gerhardsson has a fit squad with the biggest decision whether Jennifer Falk or Zecira Musovic will be in goal, with the pair splitting the duties so far.

Mentions
SwedenUSAFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Horan ready for US to approach knockout stages as fresh start after tough group stage
Sweden relishing World Cup showdown with holders USA
'We just have to get better': US regroup after World Cup close call
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Updated
US coach Vlatko Andonovski believes holders 'lucky' to still be in World Cup
Brazilian teenager Matheus Franca joins Crystal Palace on five-year deal
Gianluigi Buffon takes up Italy national team role as delegation chief
The Netherlands prepared for South Africa and electric striker Thembi Kgatlana
Colombia's Yerry Mina joins Fiorentina on free transfer after leaving Everton
Arsenal take on Manchester City as Community Shield gets season underway
Katie Zelem trusts England to avoid being latest World Cup upset when they face Nigeria
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |