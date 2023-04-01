Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist to miss World Cup after picking up ankle injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist to miss World Cup after picking up ankle injury
Sweden's Hanna Lundkvist to miss World Cup after picking up ankle injury
Lundkvist picked up the injury in Sweden's friendly against the Philippines on Monday
Lundkvist picked up the injury in Sweden's friendly against the Philippines on Monday
Reuters
Sweden defender Hanna Lundkvist (21) is out of the Women's World Cup after suffering an ankle injury in her side's final friendly against the Philippines on Monday, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has announced.

Lundkvist picked up the knock in a 5-1 win over the Philippines in a game that took place behind closed doors, and despite the best efforts of Sweden's medical team, she will not be fit in time to take part.

"Further examination that we did in the evening unfortunately showed that Hanna won't be able to take part in the World Cup. The nature of the injury means that we have assessed that the time available during the tournament is not enough to get Hanna back," team doctor Houman Ebrahimi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lundkvist will be replaced by Linkoping FC's Stina Lennartsson, who will travel to join the team ahead of their opening game against South Africa in Wellington on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenLundkvist HannaSwedenPhilippines
Related Articles
Women's World Cup Group A preview: Co-hosts looking for first win at tournament
Nielsen's Gracenote predicts United States to win third straight World Cup
Debutants come to Women's World Cup with surprises up their sleeves
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Chelsea have second bid for Caicedo rejected
Updated
Manchester United agree £47.2m fee for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana
Why Inter might want Arsenal's Folarin Balogun over another deal for Romelu Lukaku
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Women's World Cup Group E preview: Top-ranked USA remain firm favourites
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
'Disappointed' England pause bonus discussions with FA ahead of World Cup
Brendan Rodgers vows to keep attacking after unexpected Celtic return
Former United player Ryan Giggs has retrial abandoned as CPS drops assault charges
Updated
Not left behind: Rachel Daly ready to lead the line for England at Women's World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Chelsea have second bid for Caicedo rejected
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Ilkay Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona's young midfielders
Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |