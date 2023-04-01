Switzerland brush up attacking plans for knockout World Cup game vs Spain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Switzerland brush up attacking plans for knockout World Cup game vs Spain
Switzerland brush up attacking plans for knockout World Cup game vs Spain
Switzerland have struggled going forward
Switzerland have struggled going forward
Reuters
Switzerland kept three clean sheets through the group stage of the Women's World Cup but only scored two goals in those games, and so coach Inka Grings said La Nati have worked intensively this week on the offensive part of their game.

"This was definitely one of our focus points this week... it was something that we analysed intensively, we talked through with the team and also take the offensive players, assertive players, bring them more into the team," Grings told a press conference on the eve of Switzerland's final 16 game against Spain at Auckland's Eden Park.

Grings' 20th-ranked squad topped Group A in their second World Cup appearance, with a 2-0 win over the Philippines and scoreless draws with Norway and New Zealand.

"Of course we have to be more assertive in that run towards the goal," Grings said. "We have really understood that message and we have helped to convey that with videos. I can also read from the body language from the players that it's been quite an intensive week."

Sixth-ranked Spain, considered the favourites on Saturday, albeit in a tournament of numerous upsets so far, kicked off their campaign by beating Zambia and Costa Rica by a combined score of 8-0. But Japan ran roughshod over La Roja in a 4-0 victory to cap the group stage.

"(Spain) have shown us weaknesses that we have analysed intensively with our team, however (Saturday) of course is a different match," Grings said.

"Spain has very strong players. We don't want to focus and shouldn't focus on just one player. We look at them as a compact and strong team."

The Swiss were ousted in the round of 16 in their only other World Cup appearance in 2015.

The winner of Saturday's match will play the winner of the Netherlands and South Africa next Thursday.

Mentions
FootballSpainSwitzerlandWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Spain hurt but still hopeful despite suffering drubbing against Japan
Japan deliver counter-attacking masterclass to thrash Spain and top Group C
Plenty of respect as Japan and Spain prepare to face off for top spot in Group C
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make €100m Kane offer as Spurs set to sign Van de Ven
Updated
Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada moves to Lazio on free transfer
Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow from Eintracht for reported €14 million
PSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup after battling win over Feyenoord
Ireland midfielder James McClean joins Wrexham from Wigan Athletic
Luton's remarkable return to the top is an example to the likes of Wrexham
Bayern Munich make 'final' all or nothing bid for Spurs star Harry Kane
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery
Spain focusing on handling counter-attacks against Switzerland following Japan loss
AC Milan sign American midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make €100m Kane offer as Spurs set to sign Van de Ven
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield
Manchester City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on August 6

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |