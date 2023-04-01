Trinity Rodman expects 'ruthless' US to win third straight Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Trinity Rodman expects 'ruthless' US to win third straight Women's World Cup
Trinity Rodman expects 'ruthless' US to win third straight Women's World Cup
Rodman scored both goals in Sunday's friendly win over Wales
Rodman scored both goals in Sunday's friendly win over Wales
Reuters
United States forward Trinity Rodman (21) expects the defending Women's World Cup champions to be "ruthless" at this year's tournament and is confident they can win a third straight title despite the absence of several key players due to injuries.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn, this year's leading scorer Mallory Swanson and midfielders Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis have all been ruled out of the global soccer showpiece, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Of the 23 players in the squad, Rodman is one of 14 heading to their first World Cup but the forward said expectations for the new-look team remain the same.

"My expectations are that we're the most ruthless team, we're never going to give up and we're going to get the title," Rodman, who scored both goals in Sunday's friendly win over Wales, told ESPN.

"Obviously the team has changed so much over the last couple of World Cups, even the past couple of months, but this team is something special. We want it more than ever, so I expect a gold medal."

The top-ranked Americans begin their World Cup campaign on July 22 against tournament debutants Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland. They will also face 2019 runners-up Netherlands and newcomers Portugal in Group E.

"I think with this team everyone expects success obviously based off the past," Rodman added. "But there are a lot of new players and a lot of connections that need to be built for the first game, so it's just the pressure of doing well.

"(People think) you guys should be blowing these teams out or should be winning, and it's a lot harder than that."

Mentions
Rodman TrinitySwanson MalloryMewis SamanthaFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Trinity Rodman shines with brace in US final friendly before World Cup
'This country isn't just white': A diverse U.S. squad heads to women's World Cup
England's Bright joins chorus of calls for action on ACL injuries
Show more
Football
United States arrive in New Zealand for Women's World Cup defence
FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers
Barcelona start demolishing Camp Nou as they prepare to relocate
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Bayern make second Kane bid
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban
Boss Ange Postecoglou hoping to present Harry Kane with Spurs vision amid transfer rumours
Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
Jet lag is the first opponent as Norway prepare for World Cup opener in New Zealand
Steven Gerrard says "family feeling" was a key reason for joining Al-Ettifaq
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Most Read
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Bayern make second Kane bid
Wimbledon debutant Eubanks in dreamland after ending Tsitsipas' challenge in fourth round
Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |