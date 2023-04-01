USA stumble into World Cup knockout rounds after goalless draw with Portugal

  USA stumble into World Cup knockout rounds after goalless draw with Portugal
USA have yet to look convincing this tournament
AFP
The United States put in another worryingly lacklustre display as they ambled through to the next round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The defending champions could only manage four shots on target as they drew 0-0 with tournament debutants Portugal, a result that means they will have to settle for second place in Group E after the Netherlands demolished Vietnam.

Alex Morgan sent two efforts wide of the near post as the Stars and Stripes looked to seize the initiative early on, but with qualification for the round of 16 on the line, their opponents had no intention of slipping away silently. Indeed, Andreia Norton fired one whipped shot over the bar, before Jéssica Silva should have done better when sliding off target from the edge of the box.

The USA had the majority of the chances though, with the best of them falling to Lynn Williams, who saw a close range shot saved before putting the rebound over the bar. At the other end, Kika Nazareth clattered over the bar, before Inês Pereira was called into action once again by Williams, who fired straight at the goalkeeper from inside the area.

Portugal vs USA match stats
Statsperform

With the Netherlands hammering Vietnam in the other game in Group E, Portugal knew they needed to win to reach the knockout stages, but they struggled to find any momentum. Morgan had a goalbound effort cleared off the line as Vlatko Andonovski’s side looked to turn the screw, but they were far from their fluent attacking best, as shown by Julie Ertz missing the target from close range.

Eight minutes of injury time ushered in a frantic climax to the game, with Morgan blazing one further effort wide before States received an almighty let off as Ana Capeta smashed against the post when through one-on-one. That proved to be Portugal’s final chance though, as they were ultimately the width of the woodwork away from progressing, but suffered a heartbreaking elimination despite an impressive display against the USA, who failed to score in a World Cup group game for the first time since 2015.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Lindsey Horan (USA)

Portugal vs USA player ratings
Flashscore
Football
Women's World Cup LIVE: Second half underway as England cruising into knockouts
Updated
Jonker delighted with 'dream scenario' after Netherlands rout Vietnam to top group
USA not happy with their performance in Portugal draw, says Alex Morgan
France coach Herve Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff
Seventh heaven for the Netherlands as Vietnam thrashing sees them top Group E
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern and Spurs continue Kane talks, Al-Ittihad sign Fabinho
Updated
Flexible and focused Japan in fine fettle heading into knockout stages
Philippines manager Alen Stajcic to depart following World Cup exit
Velez fans violently attack club's players at gunpoint following defeat to Huracan
Ante Rebic signs for Besiktas from AC Milan on a two-year deal
