Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Son left frustrated by errors as South Korea held to draw by 'inspiring' Palestine

Son left frustrated by errors as South Korea held to draw by 'inspiring' Palestine

AFP
Son was unable to get South Korea over the line against Palestine
Son was unable to get South Korea over the line against PalestineHAN MYUNG-GU / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Son Heung-min (32) said South Korea had themselves to blame and could learn from "inspiring" opponents Palestine after being held 1-1 in World Cup qualifying.

South Korea are still firmly on course for the 2026 World Cup in North America but Tuesday's stalemate in Jordan left skipper and talisman Son frustrated.

In what was nominally a home match for Palestine, they took a shock lead on 12 minutes in Amman when Zaid Qunbar pounced on a mistake by South Korea's Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae.

Son levelled four minutes later with his 51st goal for his country and despite the visitors dominating after that, Palestine defended bravely to hold on.

"I think we made the match a bit difficult due to our mistakes, but even after conceding the goal, we managed to bounce back and quickly equalise," Son told reporters.

"If we had converted all our chances into goals we definitely could have won, so I feel a bit regretful about that."

South Korea's recent form
South Korea's recent formFlashscore

South Korea still lead Group B with four games left in this decisive qualifying phase, with the top two going to the World Cup.

Palestine are bottom of the six-team group but their dreams of a first World Cup are not over, with sides finishing third and fourth going into an extra qualifying phase.

The Spurs attacker Son had warm words for Palestine, who play and train overseas because of the war in Gaza.

"I want to give a big round of applause to the Palestinian team," he said.

"Despite the challenging circumstances their dedication and hard work are truly inspiring, and I believe there are definitely lessons for our team to learn from them.

"It's disappointing that we couldn't win, but I hope we can prepare well for the upcoming matches and achieve great results next year."

South Korea play home to Oman and Jordan in March as they attempt to seal a spot at the World Cup.

Mentions
FootballHeung-Min SonSouth KoreaPalestine
Related Articles
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Updated
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son
Japan test gives China ultimate test to keep up World Cup hopes
Show more
Football
Ibrahim Tanko reflects on Ghana’s AFCON miss, Addo’s future & suggests solutions for GFA
Updated
Shin insists victory over Saudi Arabia provides Indonesia with World Cup belief
Uruguay consolidate second place after hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brazil
Argentina keep their unbeaten streak against Peru alive following 1-0 victory
Ecuador stun Colombia 1-0 despite being a man down due to questionable red card
Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania claim last available spots for AFCON finals
Updated
Last-gasp Enciso stunner earns Paraguay a point against Bolivia in feisty contest
Czech Republic stun Georgia to seal top spot and promotion to League A
Wales come from behind to beat Iceland and gain promotion after Turkey's loss
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Japan close in on World Cup qualification, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Slovakia roar back to stun Great Britain and set up BJK Cup final with Italy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings