Gomez and Miranda lead Spain into last four after beating Switzerland in extra time

Spain’s next generation of potential stars progressed to the UEFA European U21 Championship semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 extra time win over Switzerland, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 games.

Both teams passed the ball around with confidence in the opening exchanges, but neither managed to deliver an early blow.

Jabs, rather than early uppercuts, were the order of the day, and came from Rodri and Alex Baena for Spain, while Zeki Amdouni and Kastriot Imeri tested the water for Switzerland in four separate tame attempts on target.

Spain grew stronger as the half wore on though, and should have broken the deadlock when Sergio Gomez raced through on goal, only to see his subsequent effort cleared away from the goalmouth by Nicolas Vouilloz.

Some intricate tiki-taka football then saw Abel Ruiz lay off the ball to Oihan Sancet, but Saipi dived down to make a comfortable save as a goalless interval approached.

A Romanian children’s choir entertained the Bucharest crowd at the break to try and rouse proceedings, and Spain were finally on song when Gomez gave Santi Denia’s side the lead in the 68th minute.

Ruiz teed up the Manchester City man to fire home a clinical first-time strike past Amir Saipi, and La Rojita felt a palpable sense of relief as they took one huge step towards the semi-finals.

Those expecting a Swiss onslaught were left disappointed, with Spain able to keep Patrick Rahmen’s men at arm’s length with relative comfort.

That said, Simon Sohm looked to take matters into his own hands with a speculative shot which took a deflection off Aitor Paredes before going over the bar.

But it was Spain that came closer to scoring again, as a Gomez set-piece took a wicked deflection before being pushed away at the last moment by Saipi.

However, just when Denia’s side looked like easing themselves into the last four, Julian von Moos laid the ball on a plate for Amdouni to fire a superb strike past Arnau Tenas to send this tie into extra time.

Víctor Gomez hoped to re-establish La Rojita's lead after the restart, but Saipi was equal to the Braga man's effort at his near post.

They did eventually lead again though, and this time it proved to be decisive. Juan Miranda’s long-range strike in the 103rd minute took a hefty deflection off Lewin Blum, and Spain gained the big slice of luck they needed to book a last-four berth.

La Rojita have now reached the semi-finals in each of their six most recent appearances at the U21 Euros, and will face the winners from Sunday’s quarter-final clash between France and Ukraine at the Stadionul Steaua next Wednesday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Gomez (Spain)

Check out all the match stats from the quarter-final with Flashscore.