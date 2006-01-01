Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Spaniard Juan Mata heads Down Under to Western Sydney Wanderers

Spaniard Juan Mata heads Down Under to Western Sydney Wanderers

Juan Mata left Japan's Vissel Kobe in January
Juan Mata left Japan's Vissel Kobe in JanuaryReuters / John Sibley / File Photo
World Cup-winning former Spain midfielder Juan Mata (36) will join Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers for the next A-League season, the former Asian champions said on Thursday.

The versatile player, whose glittering club career has included lengthy spells at Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United, moves to Wanderers after leaving Japan's Vissel Kobe in January.

"I'm really excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers ... and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season ahead," Mata said in a club news release.

"I'm feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another championship in a different league."

Wanderers are the only Australian club to have won the Asian Champions League, which they did in 2014 only two years after being founded as an expansion team.

Their fierce cross-town rivals Sydney FC announced the signing of former Brazil winger Douglas Costa on a two-year deal last week.

The 2024/25 A-League season starts in mid-October.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballJuan Manuel MataWestern Sydney WanderersVissel Kobe
Related Articles
Lyon sign midfielder Jordan Veretout from Marseille for 4 million euros
Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels joins Roma
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Updated
Show more
Football
Takumi Minamino bags a brace as clinical Japan put seven past China
Bahrain stun Australia after late own goal in FIFA World Cup qualifier
Vinicius says Spain should lose 2030 World Cup unless racism declines
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
The Everton crisis: How Textor's potential takeover could save the Toffees
Fighting extradition, Dutch player Quincy Promes resumes career in UAE
Homeless Sudan get AFCON campaign underway with victory against Niger
Insatiable Spain hungry for more, says coach Luis de la Fuente
Most Read
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Inter Milan ultra leader kills Italian mafia heir 'after being shot'
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
Britain's Jack Draper sees off Alex de Minaur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings