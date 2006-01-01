Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka strikes as ODI against India ends in tie

Advertisement
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka took three wickets
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka took three wicketsReuters
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (27) took three wickets, including two in two deliveries in the 48th over, as the opening one-day international of their three-match series against India ended in a dramatic tie in Colombo on Friday.

Needing 231 for victory after Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage hit an unbeaten 67 and Pathum Nissanka made 56 on a slow turner at R Premadasa Stadium, India looked on course despite wobbles in their chase but failed to cross the line.

The tourists were in a spot of bother at 132-5 after Rohit Sharma went on the attack with a fiery 58 but KL Rahul steadied the ship with a patient 31, only to perish attempting a slog sweep as his skipper did earlier.

Axar Patel smashed a big six to leave India needing 35 runs in 10 overs but holed out for 33 before Shivam Dube landed some late blows to take them within touching distance.

Asalanka (3-30) trapped Dube lbw for 25 in the fourth ball of the 48th over and dismissed Arshdeep Singh in the next ball to bowl out India for 230 and spark huge celebrations in the stands after only the second tied ODI between the teams.

"We felt 230 was enough, although we should have done better to restrict them further," Asalanka said.

"It wasn't easy to bowl (second), in the afternoon it turned more. When the lights came on, it came easier onto the bat."

Wanindu Hasaranga also starred with the ball for Sri Lanka with 3-58 and Wellalage was named man-of-the-match for taking two wickets, including that of Rohit.

"The score was gettable, just that you had to bat well to get there," Rohit said.

"We batted well in patches. Disappointed to not get one run with 14 balls (left), but we won't read into it too much.

"It wasn't a game where you can play your shots... I'm proud of how we fought, it was important to hold our nerve.

"But we should have got that one run."

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start before Nissanka rode his luck after being dropped by Mohammed Siraj to hit a defiant half-century, but the opener soon fell lbw to Washington Sundar.

Janith Liyanage departed for 20 just when his partnership with Wellalage was starting to blossom but replays showed he had hit the pitch with his bat while attempting a big shot off Axar and missed the ball before Rohit pouched it.

The batsman walked even before the umpire made a decision and the bizarre dismissal left Sri Lanka at 142-6 but Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga (24) and Akila Dananjaya (17) ensured Sri Lankan finished with a competitive 230-8.

Sri Lanka last won a bilateral ODI series against India 27 years ago and will be full of confidence when the teams meet at the same venue on Sunday before the last game on Wednesday.

The hosts were thrashed 3-0 in the preceding Twenty20 series last month.

