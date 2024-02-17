Stress fracture rules New Zealand bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Stress fracture rules New Zealand bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
Stress fracture rules New Zealand bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
Jamieson will miss the rest of the season
Jamieson will miss the rest of the season
Reuters
Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson (29) has been ruled out for the rest of the season after scans revealed a stress fracture in his back, New Zealand Cricket announced on Saturday.

He is not expected to play again until next summer, meaning he will miss New Zealand's two-test series against Australia when it starts later this month.

"The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I've received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals," said Jamieson.

"I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me."

Jamieson had complained of back pain after New Zealand's win over South Africa in their first test earlier this month and did not play in the second test.

The Black Caps won in Hamiltoin by seven wickets on Friday to complete a series victory.

Jamieson had surgery last year to treat an injury in the same location, but NZC say he will only require "rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal".

Mentions
CricketJamieson KyleNew Zealand
Related Articles
Rachin Ravindra gets New Zealand test call-up for South Africa series
Williamson shines as New Zealand grind out first test series win over South Africa
David Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hand New Zealand tricky run chase
Show more
Cricket
Jaiswal's rapid hundred puts India in charge against England on day three
India's Ashwin withdraws from third England Test due to family emergency
Updated
Duckett leads England's robust reply with blazing hundred as Ashwin joins 500 club
Editors' Picks: Tiger Woods returns, massive Premier League clash and big tennis weekend
Pakistan board terminates Haris Rauf's contract over refusal to join Test squad
Imperious hundreds by Rohit and Jadeja help India weather early wobble against England
Cricket Corner: King Kane, Sunrisers come again & a very rare women's Test
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Hack the Weekend: Villarreal struggling in defence, Rio Ave rising & a Rotterdam derby
Football Tracker: Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to get the Saturday action started

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings