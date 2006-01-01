Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Summer McIntosh eases into 200m semi-finals but Britain's Greenbank disqualified

Summer McIntosh eases into 200m semi-finals but Britain's Greenbank disqualified

Summer McIntosh in the pool
Summer McIntosh in the poolReuters
Summer McIntosh (17) eased into the 200 metres butterfly semi-finals at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday but the Britain suffered a setback in the morning heats with medal hope Luke Greenbank (26) disqualified in the men's 200m backstroke.

Bidding for her second gold medal after winning the 400 individual medley title, Canadian teenager McIntosh was sixth quickest in the morning heats, with China's Olympic champion Zhang Yufei topping the timesheets in 2:06.55.

"This morning I was just trying to make semis and conserve as much energy as possible heading into tomorrow's final," McIntosh told reporters.

"Yesterday, since I had a day off competing, I was able to reach out to a bunch of my friends back home.

"Now I'm all in focusing on the 200 butterfly."

Greenbank won bronze in the 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Games three years ago but breached the 15-metre limit for swimming underwater at a lap-change and was disqualified.

The distraught Greenbank crouched by the pool-side after it was confirmed.

“I’m speechless. I can't really say... I have no words," he told Eurosport.

Switerland's Roman Mityukov was fastest into the 200 backstroke semi-finals, while Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy also safely advanced.

China's Xu Jiayu, who won silver in the 100 backstroke in Paris, did not start in his 200 heat.

Fresh from winning the women's 100 breaststroke gold on day three of the meet, South Africa's defending champion Tatjana Smith was fastest in the 200 semi-finals, clocking 2:21.57.

Already her nation's most successful Olympic swimmer with two golds and a silver, Smith can equal Chad le Clos as South Africa's most decorated Olympian with another medal in the 200.

"I think that 100 (gold) really took off a lot of pressure," she said. "So now this time I can really just have fun with my swimming, enjoy every single race," said Smith.

The evening session on Wednesday will feature five gold medals, highlighted by Katie Ledecky's defence of her 1,500 freestyle title.

American great Ledecky can match former US swimmer Jenny Thompson's women's record of eight Olympic golds with victory.

Romania teenager David Popovici, the 200 freestyle champion, will go for a second gold in the 100 as will Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan in the women's 100 event.

Home hero Leon Marchand, the 400 IM gold medallist, will try to become the first swimmer to win both the men's 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly golds.

Mentions
SwimmingGreenbank LukeYufei Zhangle Clos ChadMurphy RyanLedecky KatieOlympic Games
Related Articles
Medal winners feel the pinch after late night heroics in the pool
Katie Ledecky sets up 400m showdown with champion Ariarne Titmus
Swim star Ledecky 'likes her chances' in blockbuster 400m freestyle
Show more
Swimming
Zhang Yufei targets China's first gold in Paris pool as doping clouds loom
South African swimmer Smith drops retirement hint as she chases breaststroke double
Wiffen makes history for Ireland with Olympic 800m freestyle gold
Teen swim star Summer McIntosh sets herself up for superstardom
Australian medal hope Pallister tests positive for COVID, to miss 1,500m freestyle
Australia's O'Callaghan foils Titmus with new Olympic record for 200m freestyle gold
Canadian teenager McIntosh storms to 400m individual medley gold
Britain's Adam Peaty tests positive for COVID after winning silver medal
France's Aubry relieved to make cut for 800m freestyle finals at home Games
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Marseille keen on Nketiah
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings