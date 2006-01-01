Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finals

Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finals

Tebogo (left) pipped Lyles (right) in the 200m semi-finals
Tebogo (left) pipped Lyles (right) in the 200m semi-finalsAFP
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (21) set the fastest time in the men's Olympic 200-metre semi-finals on Wednesday, proving his intent to upset American Noah Lyles' (27) quest for a sprint double.

Tebogo, last year's world championship bronze medallist, overtook the American 100 metres champion on the bend and cruised the rest of the way unchallenged to finish in 19.96 seconds. The 27-year-old Lyles had to work hard to finish second in 20.08.

Americans Kenny Bednarek, Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo, and Erriyon Knighton each won their semi-finals, Bednarek clocking 20.00 and the 20-year-old Knighton crossing in 20.09.

Rounding out the field for Thursday's final are Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, and Zimbabwe's Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana finishes semi-final two in first place, followed by Noah Lyles of the United States in second place
Letsile Tebogo of Botswana finishes semi-final two in first place, followed by Noah Lyles of the United States in second placeReuters

Lyles, the three-times reigning world champion over what has always been his stronger event, has not lost over the distance since he had to settle for bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

His run on Wednesday, however, was reminiscent of his sluggish 100m semi-final after which he reached out to his therapist for guidance. He came out two hours later and electrified the crowd by winning the most competitive men's 100m in Olympic history.

Lyles did not stop to speak to reporters, heading straight to see medical experts, a USA Track and Field spokesperson said.

He is looking to become the first American in four decades to win the Olympic sprint double and is aiming for potentially four golds in Paris, in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and - if he is selected in the squad - the 4x400m relay.

Canada's defending champion Andre de Grasse, the last man to beat Lyles in a competitive race over the distance, did not advance to the final.

"I reactivated a lingering issue in my hamstring," De Grasse said.

"It was going to be tough today. I knew I had to go out there and try to do my best and see what I can come up with.

"It's tough. It's been a tough 24, 48 hours. I've just got to try to keep the head, try to see how I can support my team in any way with the 4x100m relay."

Mentions
AthleticsLyles NoahTebogo LetsileOlympic Games
Related Articles
Paris Olympics roundup: Hodgkinson wins 800m and Duplantis soars
USA's Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold with closest finish in modern history
Athletics day four at the Paris Olympics: Lyles bids for 100m glory
Show more
Athletics
Morocco's El Bakkali retains steeplechase title after Girma falls in dramatic final
Updated
Paris Olympics roundup: El Bakkali bags double as Hall stretches for gold
Australia's Kennedy soars to women's pole vault title after epic battle with USA's Moon
Fast-finishing Hall stuns Hudson-Smith to take 400m gold for USA
Updated
Sweden's Duplantis: Pole vault's invincible record-breaking superstar
Kenya's Wanyonyi fastest in red-hot 800m heats at Paris Olympics
Spain make Olympic walking history with gold in inaugural marathon relay
Olympic Highlights Day 12: Volleyball giants meet for final spot, records to tumble on track
Olympics 2024 round-up: Thomas wins 200m as Hocker shocks world in 1500m final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olmo in Barcelona to complete move, Atleti and Chelsea trading players
Paris Olympics LIVE: Hall & El Bakkali star in athletics as Australia make golden history
Will Atletico break the domination of Real and Barcelona after spending spree?
Real Madrid edge past Chelsea while AC Milan beat Barcelona on penalties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings