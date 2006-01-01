Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. Teen swim star Summer McIntosh sets herself up for superstardom

Teen swim star Summer McIntosh sets herself up for superstardom

Teen swim star McIntosh sets herself up for superstardom
Teen swim star McIntosh sets herself up for superstardomAFP
Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh answered the call and lived up to the hype by winning a breakthrough Olympic gold medal in Paris, with the teenage swimming sensation setting herself up for superstardom. Still just 17, she has all the attributes to be the next big thing, and not just in the pool.

Her prodigious talent has long been the talk of the swimming world with the only question whether she could translate it to the biggest stage of all - a pressure-cooker stadium with 15,000 screaming fans at the Paris Olympics.

McIntosh answered that emphatically in the 400m medley on Monday, powering to the wall in 4mins 27.71secs, putting more than six seconds between her and her nearest rival.

It followed a sensational 400m freestyle swim on the opening day of action at La Defense Arena, outgunning American great Katie Ledecky for silver behind only Australian Ariarne Titmus, who is unbeaten over the distance since 2019.

More Paris gold is there for the taking, with McIntosh favourite in the 200m medley and a serious contender in the 200m butterfly.

Her journey to the top began at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she made her mark as a 14-year-old by coming fourth in the 200m freestyle behind winner Titmus.

"The Tokyo Olympics were way harder mentally, being pretty young back then, but at the same time having no one in the stands for obvious reasons, and it was actually my first senior international meet ever," she said.

"Learning to manage that was definitely something that took a lot of practice, but now having everyone in the stands and feeding off the energy of the crowd makes the race go by much faster and makes it easier."

Nobody in her family or entourage is surprised by her rise to the top.

"We knew even at seven or eight years old that she was going to be an exceptional swimmer... beating 10 and 12-year-old swimmers by a pool length," her father Greg McIntosh told AFP ahead of the Games.

"She is a force of nature. She has been since she was a child."

Very competitive

McIntosh is already a four-time gold medallist at the world championships - in the 200m butterfly and 400m medley in 2022 in Budapest and in 2023 in Fukuoka.

And last May, she broke her own world record in the 400m medley, in front of a hometown crowd during the Canadian Olympic trials.

For the past two years, the star has trained in Florida, spending six days a week in the pool, starting at 4:00am

"All of her time is devoted to swimming," said her sister Brooke McIntosh, speaking from the family home in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke.

The McIntosh family's passion for sport runs deep: their mother Jill competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and older sister Brooke is a top pairs figure skater.

"We're very competitive. This is really in our blood," said Brooke.

With two teenagers with high-level sporting careers, the McIntoshes have split the family in two: Summer and Jill live in the United States for pool training, Brooke and Greg in Canada for ice training.

Despite the hype and the eyes of the world watching her, Summer said she said was just "trying to make team Canada proud".

"I just hope I try to inspire as many young kids as possible and I hope that they know that," she added after her proud moment on top of the podium on Monday. "If I can do it, they can do it too.

"I was once in their shoes watching the Rio Olympics. And now that I'm here eight years later."

Mentions
SwimmingOlympic Games
Related Articles
Australian medal hope Pallister tests positive for COVID, to miss 1,500m freestyle
Australia's O'Callaghan foils Titmus with new Olympic record for 200m freestyle gold
Updated
Canadian teenager McIntosh storms to 400m individual medley gold
Updated
Show more
Swimming
Britain's Adam Peaty tests positive for COVID after winning silver medal
France's Aubry relieved to make cut for 800m freestyle finals at home Games
Martinenghi relishes beating 'idol' Peaty and Fink to gold in favourite lane
'Not sad at all': Adam Peaty sheds happy tears after missing out on gold
Olympic Highlights Day Three: Nadal and Djokovic renew rivalries as Daley starts fifth Games
Olympic Swimming roundup: Majestic Marchand puts France in a frenzy with first pool gold
Most Read
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Alcaraz in doubles action, Chinese pair grab table tennis gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici grab golds in the pool as Aussies claim one-two

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings