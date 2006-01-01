ATP roundup: Teenager Justin Engel wins opener in Kazakhstan

German wildcard Justin Engel (17) defeated Hong Kong's Coleman Wong (20) 7-5, 6-4 on the first day of main-draw action at the Almaty Open on Monday in Kazakhstan.

Engel became the youngest player to win an ATP Tour-level match since a 16-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won in the first round in Rio de Janeiro in 2020.

Engel is also the first player born in 2007 or later to record a win on tour. He absorbed 10 aces by Wong and saved nine of 10 break points.

Borna Coric of Croatia upset seventh seed Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 6-4, 7-6(4). Maximilian Marterer of Germany notched a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina native Damir Dzumhur.

European Open

Number seven seed Mariano Navone of Argentina needed three sets to overcome a challenge by Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) in first-round action in Antwerp, Belgium.

Navone and Monteiro traded leads in the first-set tiebreaker until Monteiro moved ahead 6-5 and served for match point. Navone saved that point and wound up winning three straight points to turn the tables and wrap up the match.

Navone's countryman, sixth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, was a 7-6(4), 6-4 winner over French wildcard Richard Gasquet.

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics trounced Belgium's Raphael Collignon 6-2, 6-0, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena also advanced past Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0.

BNP Paribas Nordic Open

Matteo Berrettini edged eighth seed Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3 in an all-Italian first-round battle in Stockholm.

Berrettini fired off 11 aces (Darderi had none) and won 31 of 35 first-service points (88.6%).

Number seven seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands defeated Russia's Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-3. Italy's Lorenzo Sonego eked past Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6(1), 7-5, and Switzerland's Dominic Stricker was a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 winner over American Aleksandar Kovacevic.